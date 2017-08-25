It doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to notice the dog that isn't barking when that dog had been barking all night, every night, for months on end.

The Awful Truth is catching up with the Fake News media, as the fantasy they obsessively peddled to delegitimize President Trump is blowing up in their faces, and they suddenly change the topic to their inevitable fallback issue: racism. They gamble that hysteria over the imminent threat of something very, very bad because of white racists will distract everyone.

And now the alleged puppet is signaling some hardball against the alleged puppetmaster.

As a friend emailed, this latest development "cinches it for me: proof that Trump is in Putin's pocket." Jennifer Lifhits writes in the Weekly Standard:

Mattis: Trump Administration Considering Lethal Defensive Aid for Ukraine The Trump administration is considering sending lethal defensive aid to Ukraine, defense secretary Jim Mattis said during a visit there Thursday. "On the defensive lethal weapons, we are actively reviewing it," Mattis said at a press conference with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko. "I will go back now having seen the current situation and be able to inform the secretary of State and the president in very specific terms what I recommend for the direction ahead." Mattis also noted that the administration recently approved an additional $175 million worth of equipment to the country. For months, the administration has been weighing providing Ukraine with lethal defensive weapons in its years-long fight against Russian-backed separatists in the east. President Barack Obama signed off on non-lethal aid and training but hesitated to send defensive weapons to Kyiv, in part out of concerns that doing so would provoke Moscow and ramp up the conflict.

There is no memory hole big enough to swallow months and months of hysteria – and a special counsel, no less.

The Russia! meme may be gone from the MSM, but it will never be forgotten.