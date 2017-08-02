Reading the profiles proved somewhat entertaining in itself even if not all that productive, at least not so far. Most of the women I contacted using the email feature on the site did not respond, which made me wonder if they were members or could receive messages as opposed to being mere electronic ghosts, there to convince subscribers they were getting something for their money. The cynic in me suspected as much.

Because I’m not into bars, nightclubs, hookups, and such, I thought I’d sign up for one of the most popular dating sites on the internet, Match.com. For a nominal fee -- they offer several “packages” -- they send you profiles of best matches based on your own profile, where you indicate basic facts about yourself and your preferences in a mate. Profiles by the dozen arrive in your inbox every day.

After a while, I began to notice a pattern. No, I don’t mean that some (many?) of the profile photos appeared to have been taken ten to fifteen years earlier than the women’s actual age, which I suspected not to be entirely accurate in the first place (ahem.) I mean the political caveats in some of the write-ups, which varied from hints of various kinds to language stating a point of view in no uncertain terms.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with that. In fact, it’s better to be up front about something that might develop later into a serious problem. Politics can be a deal breaker in a relationship along with a number of other issues that tend to be emotionally charged. It’s pointless to try to change someone’s point of view on a subject near and dear to their hearts. Better not go there in the first place.

I will not be contacting the woman who put this statement in her profile:

If you support the maligned narcissist trump... I think it's clear we wouldn't get along and I couldn't trust your judgment. So, clearly, contact would be moot. I don't normally draw such a line in the sand, though, I reject and resist abuse, tyranny, greed, and lies. I refuse to normalize a trump nation. If you are not alarmed or concerned about the state of this nation with trump and co at the helm, then your thought processes are antithetical to mine and nothing good will come from that.

Yes, this is the actual language. Yes, the folks who run Match.com allowed her to include it in the profile.

Which led me to wonder: Would the Match.com staff have approved the below comment for my profile if Hillary Clinton had been elected instead of Donald Trump?

If you supported the narcissist Hillary Clinton, we wouldn't get along and I couldn't trust your judgment. So, clearly, contact would be moot. I don't normally draw such a line in the sand, though I reject and resist abuse, tyranny, greed, and lies. I refuse to normalize a Clinton nation. If you are not alarmed or concerned about the state of this nation with Clinton and co at the helm, then your thought processes are antithetical to mine and nothing good will come from that.

As the Brits say, not bloody likely -- though, of course, we will never know, thank God.

The second thing to notice is how obtuse this woman is. It must be liberal blindness not to realize that comments allegedly describing the opposition are true of their own side instead. “Abuse, tyranny, greed and lies” perfectly describe how the Clinton Crime Family operates. The state of the nation with the Clintons “at the helm” would have been a disaster worse than anything Obama wrought.

I plan to stick around at Match.com at least through the summer. Maybe my luck will improve.

Walter Orwell is the pen name of a retired engineer. He is not related to the author of 1984, though he wishes he had written it.