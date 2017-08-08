A 9 year old who wrote a letter of support to President Trump that was read by Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a press briefing last month said that his mother had to bake him a MAGA hat cake herself because she couldn't find a baker who would do it.

At the July 26 White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from a boy named Dylan who said Mr. Trump was his favorite president. When she later released the letter publicly, the boy’s last name was blacked out. The only identifying clue was that everyone called him “Pickle.” The media scrambled to verify the letter’s authenticity, and the next day, The Washington Post confirmed it was sent by 9-year-old Dylan Harbin of California. The Post reported that, when Dylan asked for a “Donald Trump cake” for his birthday, his mother “made him one herself, because she couldn’t find a bakery willing and able to do it.”

An example of freedom of speech exercised by the bakers? There certainly aren't any national organizations fighting for Dyan's right to have a cake honoring his political hero.

This is unlike several bakers who have been sued by LGBT activists for refusing to bake a cake for a gay wedding.

Michael P. Farris is president, CEO and general counsel of the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian legal group defending Jack Phillips, a Colorado baker who was sued by a gay couple for declining to make their same-sex wedding cake. Mr. Farris wondered why bakers are allowed to decline to make birthday cakes supporting Mr. Trump, but not wedding cakes supporting same-sex marriage. “Similarly here, cake shops declined Pickle’s order for conscience reasons,” Mr. Farris wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “Yet, no one on the Left is calling for legal action against the cake shops. And neither should anyone on the Right.” “The fact is that these cake shops have freedom of speech,” he continued. “They have the right to decline to use their artistic talents to celebrate events or promote messages that violate their beliefs, even if it offends a nice little kid.” The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, Mr. Phillips declines to make cakes that go against his Christian beliefs, including those for bachelor’s parties or Halloween. For refusing to make the same-sex wedding cake, he was ordered by the state’s Civil Rights Commission to undergo “re-education” training, change his store policies and file quarterly “compliance” reports for two years. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Mr. Phillips’ case in June, and oral argument will likely be held in the term beginning this fall.

About the only difference between political objections to baking Trump cakes and a religious objection to baking gay marriage cakes is the Civil Rights Act. And it isn't so much the act itself, it's how the law is being interpreted and the declining importance in the eyes of the American legal system of religious freedom.

"Civil rights" have now become preeminent over freedom of religion. That cornerstone freedom has been eroded by the belief that "social justice" is being denied protected groups because Christians object to the gay lifestyle and gay marriage.

To the legal system, it's not a question of "conscience" as much as it's a matter of wrong headed beliefs. There is no religious element to objecting to gay marriage, they believe. It's simple bigotry.

That's why the bakers can get away with refusing to bake a pro-Trump cake. There is an element of "conscience" to the anti-Trump bakers' decision that courts recognize, unlike any religious exemption that courts have been eroding over the last few years.

It makes the makeup of the Supreme Court that much more important.