I saw a tape of Mitch McConnell essentially blaming Trump for the Senate not passing bills. He said Trump didn’t understand the Democratic process and that he had unrealistic ideas on how long it would take to get things done. Of course, none of this lack of results is McConnell’s fault.

I believe President Trump understands DC very well, which is why he says they need to drain the swamp. Essentially politicians from both parties play at looking active while pretending to do things. They, along with bureaucrats and lobbyists, spend so much time protecting the power they have amassed and trying to get reelected that they do very little for the American people.

Trump wants to give the power and purse back to the people and politicians from both parties and bureaucrats just can’t let that happen.

McConnell, Schumer, Durbin, Pelosi, Hoyer and the others all know the system very well, so well that as they ran up $20 Trillion in actual debt and massive amounts of unfunded liabilities. That should make all of us want to drain the swamp of them, not Trump.

Something we can always count on from Congress is that they will never let their workload interfere with their vacations. They are among the best paid salaried workers in America and they take more time off than almost everyone. I wonder if anyone ever analyzed their productivity vs. pay.

Then we have McCain, Feinstein, Schumer et al complaining about Trump’s bombastic language towards North Korea. It reminds me of the way they treated Reagan. They said his harsh language towards the Soviet Union would cause World War 3. Instead he brought down the Berlin Wall and caused the Soviet Union to collapse without shooting a bullet. It seems that politicians and reporters have little capacity to learn from history.

The Democrats also made fun of “Star Wars.” Thank goodness for Reagan’s vision. Where would the World be today without the Strategic Defense Initiative?

It was so much better with Obama, Kerry and Hillary trotting around the world with their “smart” foreign policy telling people to cut it out. Giving Russia access to so much U.S uranium and lifting up Iran was brilliant. Not helping Ukraine and reneging on missile shield defense in Poland and the Czech Republic was certainly brilliant (for the Russians). Fictitious red lines in Syria and calling ISIS the JV team also showed great vision.

One of the things that really accentuated Obama’s and Kerry’s brilliance is sending $400 Million in unmarked currency to Iran in the middle of the night. Of course, it wasn’t ransom.

I’ll take Trump and Reagan’s bombastic language any day over the supposed experts in Congress and pundits who have done nothing over the past several decades to rein in North Korea, Iran, Russia and China. Now Trump has to deal with the problems that have been created by negligence and caving.

Illustration by Mike Harris