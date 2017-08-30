Media politicizes Harvey while mocking the GOP
I don't know if the politicization of hurricane Harvey is as blatant and obvious as media treatment of hurricane Katrina. But it's close.
Grabien has a video with some snippets from several media sources on how the storm was politicized to advance the theory of global warming while mocking Republicans.
Even as many of the actual scientists who appear on these shows have been noticeably more circumspect in pinning blame on global warming for the flooding in Houston, the media isn't letting that skepticism rain on their parade.
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin, for one, mocked Republicans who question the global warming theory.
"Man-made climate change is a myth, the Republican Party is united on that," Toobin said. "You know, climate change is part of this story. We focus on the heroism, quite appropriately, of the people who are trying to save lives. But why disasters like this occur and their intensity is the part of the problem."
The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza said Hurricane Harvey will help Democrats make the case against President Trump's proposed budget, which calls for the construction of a border wall, and does not increase funds for global warming-related projects.
"His budget that he presented to Congress cut a lot of programs, or wanted to cut a lot of programs, that are helpful in a natural disaster like that," Lizza said. "He's also threatened to shut down the government if the border wall is not built. Well, in the wake of a natural disaster like this, the federal government is leading the effort, is Trump really going to stick a promise to shut down the government?"
"Everyone saying this is the storm of the century, the 500-year-storm; twelve years ago it was Katrina. We've had now three storms now in 12 years that were as bad as this," Lizza continued. "And a lot of Democrats will say, 'you know, climate change is actually, this is the kind of flooding you would predict based on the climate change model.'"
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow likewise pointed to there being six major storms in the Gulf since 1989 as evidence for the climage change theory.
"Since 1989," she said, "what they call a 100-year storm — a storm that’s only supposed to happen once in 100 years -- since 1989 that’s happened six times in Houston."
CNN's Ron Brownstein also joined the chorus, saying "there is no doubt" global warming is to blame.
"Scientists are reluctant to attribute any individual storm to a change in climate," he said Tuesday. "But in my cnn.com column today I quote the former head of NOAA saying this is a preview of the future. There is no doubt that climate change, particularly because of warming the ocean waters and the gulf waters, makes storms like this more common."
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN body in charge of studying climate change, doesn't see a trend toward more severe storms over the last 100 years:
Even the IPCC notes there is no trend over the past 100 years. Here’s what the IPCC says in its latest science report:
Current data sets indicate no significant observed trends in global tropical cyclone frequency over the past century and it remains uncertain whether any reported long-term increases in tropical cyclone frequency are robust, after accounting for past changes in observing capabilities.… No robust trends in annual numbers of tropical storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes counts have been identified over the past 100 years in the North Atlantic basin. [Emphasis added.]
The media is riffing off of earlier IPCC reports that did, indeed, predict storms of higher intensity. But the latest information from the group contradicts that prediction.
Do you think the media cares about using out of date information to politicize the storm? Obviously not. It only makes them look more ridiculous and ignorant than they already appear.
I don't know if the politicization of hurricane Harvey is as blatant and obvious as media treatment of hurricane Katrina. But it's close.
Grabien has a video with some snippets from several media sources on how the storm was politicized to advance the theory of global warming while mocking Republicans.
Even as many of the actual scientists who appear on these shows have been noticeably more circumspect in pinning blame on global warming for the flooding in Houston, the media isn't letting that skepticism rain on their parade.
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin, for one, mocked Republicans who question the global warming theory.
"Man-made climate change is a myth, the Republican Party is united on that," Toobin said. "You know, climate change is part of this story. We focus on the heroism, quite appropriately, of the people who are trying to save lives. But why disasters like this occur and their intensity is the part of the problem."
The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza said Hurricane Harvey will help Democrats make the case against President Trump's proposed budget, which calls for the construction of a border wall, and does not increase funds for global warming-related projects.
"His budget that he presented to Congress cut a lot of programs, or wanted to cut a lot of programs, that are helpful in a natural disaster like that," Lizza said. "He's also threatened to shut down the government if the border wall is not built. Well, in the wake of a natural disaster like this, the federal government is leading the effort, is Trump really going to stick a promise to shut down the government?"
"Everyone saying this is the storm of the century, the 500-year-storm; twelve years ago it was Katrina. We've had now three storms now in 12 years that were as bad as this," Lizza continued. "And a lot of Democrats will say, 'you know, climate change is actually, this is the kind of flooding you would predict based on the climate change model.'"
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow likewise pointed to there being six major storms in the Gulf since 1989 as evidence for the climage change theory.
"Since 1989," she said, "what they call a 100-year storm — a storm that’s only supposed to happen once in 100 years -- since 1989 that’s happened six times in Houston."
CNN's Ron Brownstein also joined the chorus, saying "there is no doubt" global warming is to blame.
"Scientists are reluctant to attribute any individual storm to a change in climate," he said Tuesday. "But in my cnn.com column today I quote the former head of NOAA saying this is a preview of the future. There is no doubt that climate change, particularly because of warming the ocean waters and the gulf waters, makes storms like this more common."
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN body in charge of studying climate change, doesn't see a trend toward more severe storms over the last 100 years:
Even the IPCC notes there is no trend over the past 100 years. Here’s what the IPCC says in its latest science report:
Current data sets indicate no significant observed trends in global tropical cyclone frequency over the past century and it remains uncertain whether any reported long-term increases in tropical cyclone frequency are robust, after accounting for past changes in observing capabilities.… No robust trends in annual numbers of tropical storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes counts have been identified over the past 100 years in the North Atlantic basin. [Emphasis added.]
The media is riffing off of earlier IPCC reports that did, indeed, predict storms of higher intensity. But the latest information from the group contradicts that prediction.
Do you think the media cares about using out of date information to politicize the storm? Obviously not. It only makes them look more ridiculous and ignorant than they already appear.