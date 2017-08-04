A candidate running for mayor of Fayetteville has been arrested twice in 55 days, accused of stealing and interfering with a water company’s equipment.

Hey kids, let’s all play “Guess the party!” It’s the media’s favorite game when covering criminal activities by members of the Democratic Party. The local rag in Fayetteville, North Carolina could not bring itself to write the word “Democrat” in covering the remarkable behavior of a candidate for mayor in that city. Monica Vendituoli writes in the Fayetteville Observer :

Quancidine Gribble, 56, of the 6100 block of Louise Street, was arrested on misdemeanor charges by the Fayetteville Police Department on June 8 and again Tuesday. She was charged with larceny in June and with reconnecting disconnected utilities in the second incident, according to arrest documents. Her bail was set at $500 for each charge and she is currently out on bail. A full-time student pursuing a doctorate of philosophy, a community activist and a charity leader, Gribble is running for mayor of Fayetteville for the first time.

I am no lawyer, but I would think that a judge facing an accused offender who is accused of re-offending on the same crime might think twice about granting bail.

The backstory is intriguing:

The first warrant was filed June 1. An Aqua employee told a magistrate that he and another employee turned off the water and removed the meter at Gribble’s house because she had not paid her water bills, arrest documents said. The second warrant was filed July 26 when an Aqua employee told a magistrate Gribble had reconnected a water line that the company had disconnected. “Once we removed the meter, Quancidine came out of her home screaming, telling us to put the meter back,” the first arrest documents said. She’s accused of taking the meter and an encoder receiver transmitter, which is used for automatic meter readings, out of the Aqua truck and into her home. The equipment has a value of about $500. Responding by email Wednesday night, Gribble said she is not guilty of either of the crimes. She said Aqua North Carolina provided incorrect information to the magistrates. “I was charged with one misdemeanor yesterday and that was done as intent to destroy my character due to me standing up to Aqua North Carolina,” Gribble said. “These are the very reasons why I am running for mayor for the city of Fayetteville. The good ol’ boy network has to be stopped.”

In terms progressives like to use, “good ol’ boy network” is called a “dog whistle,” meaning a silent appeal to racism, recognized only by progressives.

Gribble has a criminal record, the most entertaining part of which was described in a profile of her when she was running for the Democratic nomination for president:

Back in 2000, Quancidine Hinson Gribble was sentenced to six months in prison after assaulting her husband. He was packing her things, and asking her to move out, and she responded by hitting him in the back of the head with a statue. During the trial, he mentioned that he was filing for divorce, but his lawyer was disbarred and he couldn’t find the file. She currently runs on the platform of being a widow of a Veteran, meaning that either Robert Gribble never succeeded in divorcing his wife, and has since passed away, or that he did succeed in getting a divorce and Quancidine Gribble doesn’t really understand how divorce laws work.

There seem to be a lot of Democrats who do not understand how the law is supposed to work.