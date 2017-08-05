Maxine Waters encourages more felonious leaks, vows to go after Putin…err.. Pence after ‘finish’ with Trump

Say a prayer for Maxine Waters, the unhinged and unfiltered embodiment of the lunatic wing of the Democratic Party. Appearing on The View yesterday, she laid the groundwork for discrediting the entire Democrat strategy for stealing the presidency from American voters. Even better: she provided compelling video, an essential element of persuasion in the social media age. Even before his inauguration, she was calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump, on whatever grounds can be ginned up. Instead of heeding advice that she shut up and not give away the plan, she made it worse, leading chants of “Impeach 45”, making it clear that the entire effort is based on political goals, not a judicious assessment of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Yesterday she appeared on The View, where she gets positive feedback and the producers get ratings and plenty of notice in the media. It is addictive to both sides, so it will continue. She applauded the commission of felonies that even Democrats like Sen. Mark Warner agree damage national security. Co-host Paula Farris actually pointed this out to her, and she persisted. Tony Sanchez provides a summary at Truth Revolt if you haven’t got two and half minutes to devote to jaw-dropping unselfconscious fatuousness. Video via Washington Free Beacon: Incriminating as suborning the felon of leaking classified information is, the other thing Waters let slip is the intent to hand the presidency to the Speaker of the House, who, presumably would be a Democrat in 2019, perhaps even Nancy Pelosi, shattering that glass ceiling through political skullduggery. In the process, she confused the Vice President with boogeyman Vlad Putin. Joe Bilello of Mediaite captured the moment: Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been leading the charge in the Democrats’ fantasy of impeaching and removing President Trump from office. And it would now appear as though Waters is already looking into the post-President Trump future and directing her ire at the man who would fill the void in the Oval Office, Mike Pence. As much as the Congresswoman clearly detests the President, she apparently has an equal level of disdain for the Vice President. “No, and when we finish with Trump we have to go and get Putin,” Waters said. (She clarified that she meant Pence.)