First, the Democrats continue to have the money blues, as we see in this report :

Reality hit the Democrats once again. In fact, it was like back to back home runs.

The Republican National Committee continued a massive fundraising lead in July as its Democratic counterparts hit another low point. The RNC raised $10.6 million in July, while the Democratic National Committee raised a mere $3.8 million, its lowest July total since 2007, according to the groups’ FEC filings. The DNC also added to its debt, which now totals $3.4 million. The RNC carries no debt.

Well, how did that happen? I thought that the enthusiasm was on the Democrats’ side and they just couldn't wait for 2018 to roll around. To be fair, President Trump's self inflicted wounds are a problem but so far it has not translated into Republicans holding on to their cash.

The second reality check is this campaign to bring down monuments.

Simply put, what happens when you focus the country on the segregated past? The answer is that we are reminded that a generation ago it was the Democrats with a KKK membership on their resumes.

Charles Hurt makes this point in his latest post:

Remind me, again, who was behind all the “violent bigotry” of the Civil War? Oh, yeah, it was Democrats. And who was behind all the vestiges of it over the last century? Democrats. Mrs. Pelosi knows this, of course, because she worked shoulder-to-shoulder for 23 years beside a retired member of the Ku Klux Klan. That would, of course, be the “great senator” from the “great state” of West Virginia, Robert C. Byrd, a lifelong Democrat. As the “Exalted Cyclops” of the KKK, Mr. Byrd recruited more than 100 people to join his chapter and warned in a letter against America becoming “degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.”

Frankly, I'm willing to forgive and forget the late Senator Byrd and his colleagues who voted against The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all other connections between Democrats and segregation. It's history to me and does no one any good to attack people who are dead or, even better, who've been dead for over 100 years.

At the same time, it is the Democrats who have chosen to fight this battle. It seems only fair that we should remind them that most of the people that they are taking down are dead Democrats.

