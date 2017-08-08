Thanks to Judicial Watch (donate here , please!), we have another 417 page look into the mind of Loretta Lynch, particularly in the wake of the unexpected media revelation of her tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton while the DoJ was investigating his wife. That was supposed to be secret, after all. And there was panic , and help from the MSM in trying to damp it down.

The documents reveal what many conservative observers noted throughout the Obama administration: the media’s reluctance to cover anything that might damage the president or the Democratic Party, to the point of ignoring what would have been considered major scandals in a Republican administration. In this case, the DOJ documents show that reporters for The Washington Post, The New York Times, and ABC News didn’t want to cover the meeting on the tarmac between Lynch and Clinton, although it happened when Hillary Clinton was under a legal cloud. One reporter for the Times emailed a DOJ official to say he was “pressed into service to write about the questions being raised” by the meeting. A reporter for the Post emailed that although his editors “are still pretty interested” in the story, he wanted to “put it to rest.” Emails Reveal Reporters’ Shocking Lack Of Curiosity Can you imagine these reporters wanting to put such a story to rest if had been about Donald Trump or any other GOP leader? Me neither. Recall that at the time the Lynch-Clinton meeting took place, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was under federal investigation for her use of a private email server while serving as Obama’s secretary of State.

The excuse that the MSM will use for not covering the treasure trove is that Lynch violated no laws. She is a lawyer, after all.

The real reason, of course, is that they are revealed to be in the bag as the propaganda arm of the Obama administration. Lynch maintained and used an email account in a pseudonym, “Elizabeth Carlisle” (the name of her grandmother). She joins a list of Obama officials, including her predecessor Eric Holder (Lew Alcindor), EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson (Richard Windsor), and Lois Lerner (Toby Miles). She didn’t attempt to conceal these emails from a FOIA search which woud have been illegal, as the Daily Caller reported:

Lynch’s attorney, Robert Raben, confirmed to TheDC on Monday that Lynch emailed under that pseudonym. He pointed to an articlepublished in The Hill last February in which the Justice Department acknowledged that Lynch was using an email handle that was not her given name.

“That address was and is known to the individuals who process [Freedom of Information Act] requests; the practice, similar to using initials or numbers in an email, helps guard against security risks and prevent inundation of mailboxes,” Raben said.

Lynch’s potential problems with obstruction of justice depend in part on what can be established as her state of mind at the time of the acts. That speaks to intent. The use of an alias to discuss those acts, and the enlistment of outside help to conceal those acts, before and after the event, all speak to mindset.