According to the Daily Beast, Gorka’s job appears to only include going on television to defend Trump and the administration. And while Trump may like Gorka’s performances, Kelly is reportedly “displeased” with them — putting Gorka’s job in the potential line of fire.

In fact, during a recent “internal review” of White House staffer’s responsibilities and performances, Kelly concluded that he “doesn’t know what [Gorka] does except go on TV sometimes,” a source told the Daily Beast.

Two sources told Bloomberg News Friday that Gorka may follow Bannon out the White House front door.

“The possible dismissal of Gorka suggests that Kelly is looking to root out Bannon allies and other officials prone to igniting public firestorms,” Bloomberg reported.

The Washington Post further confirmed the information.