Like their monuments, the Democratic Party must be dismantled

It didn't start in Charlottesville, but it has accelerated after the events there: the removal of monuments to Confederate figures, other symbols of the Confederacy, and political figures representative of racism in America. This purging of American history is being perpetrated by Democrats, and ironically, the monuments they are so quickly tearing down are monuments to Democrat heroes of yore – men like Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Jefferson Davis. These men were leaders of the Confederacy, and the Confederacy was one hundred percent Democrat. Democrats supported slavery, and in the years leading up to the Civil War, a faction of the Democratic Party left and formed the Republican Party. The new Republicans held their first nominating convention in June of 1856, and in May, the violence began in earnest. Just prior to the convention, two Democrat senators from South Carolina, Preston Brooks and Lawrence Keitt, brutally attacked and nearly killed Charles Sumner, a Republican from Massachusetts, on the floor of the Senate with a cane following a passionate anti-slavery speech by Sumner with which they disagreed. One might say these two were the first fascists of the Democratic Party, and they certainly have not been the last.

Democrats seceded from the Union and fought to maintain slavery, ultimately losing in the bloodiest conflict the United States has ever known. Even after their defeat, they clung to the principles of white supremacy and found new ways to prevent freed slaves from obtaining their civil rights as guaranteed by the Constitution. Segregation, Jim Crow laws, and even lynching were tactics employed to ensure that the black man would never be equal. The Ku Klux Klan, and later white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups, were spawned from within the Democratic Party. In the 1960s, Democrats fought the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act. These are facts of history – the history no longer taught in our schools, but the undeniably true history of our nation nonetheless. Even so, the Democratic Party of today acts as though it had nothing to do with any of this. Even the Germans do not deny their history of the Nazi Party and the Holocaust. I have visited the concentration camp at Dachau, and it is a stark reminder of that past. It has not been purged from the German memory. These white supremacists have now been labeled by the Democrat media as "Alt-Right," but that is nothing more than an attempt to smear President Trump. They do not share a single principle with conservatives or the Republican Party, and all the rhetoric to the contrary is just that. In recent years, we have seen a new violent arm of the Democratic Party come on the scene: the so called Anti-Fascists, or Antifa. These lawless masked anarchists who confronted the white supremacist nationalists in Charlottesville have a history: Berkeley, the 2017 inauguration violence, and numerous gatherings of world leaders such as the G8 and G20 summits, just to name a few. They're not hard to figure out. Go on Twitter, on Facebook, or elsewhere the web and find their websites. They're quite frank about their goals to overthrow government, their hate for the U.S. and capitalism, and their communist beliefs. They are the thugs who violently stop the speech of anyone they disagree with, particularly conservatives, and they live to violently confront "the Nazis." So is it any wonder that when these two groups came together in Charlottesville, violence was the outcome? Without intervention, it was predictable and inevitable. None was provided because the Democrat government officials at the scene were not interested in preventing violence. This is why the Democratic Party, like the monuments it erected and now is so vehemently opposed to, must be dismantled. There is no larger monument to racism and violence in our history than the Democratic Party, and it must not be allowed to continue destroying our nation.