Leftist media in hysterics as Melania Trump helps in Houston

Southeast Texas is suffering under the worst hurricane and its aftermath in recorded history. Meteorological science was able to predict the likely severity of the storm, so thousands of people were able to be prepared, to evacuate where predictably necessary. This is a catastrophic natural disaster of unimaginable proportions, a once-in-500-year storm. So what is the left fretting about? Melania's shoes! So out of touch with real-world events, so morally compromised by their own hatred of Trump, they reveal their own callow, shallow selves. All morning, they were mocking Melania for wearing high heels as she boarded Air Force One for the flight to Corpus Christi – not all of them, of course, but enough to make a stink.

Robin Givhan at the WaPo has embarrassed herself by dedicating an entire column to Melania's shoes. Did her shoes matter to a single person in Texas whose home was flooded, who was trapped on a flooded highway? Thousands of people have lost their homes! Their recovery from this hurricane will take years and years. And these frivolous loons are actually typing away about Melania's shoes! Of course, she got off the plane in sneakers, but the left had already spent hours attacking her. So deluded are these moonbats that they are incapable of recognizing class when they see it. Melania is a woman of taste and grace, like Laura Bush and unlike a couple of other women of the White House. She is always dressed appropriately for whatever event at which she is present. The fact that anyone on the left bothered to complain about Mrs. Trump's shoes today, while the citizens of southeast Texas are under siege as never before, is a sad commentary on the small-mindedness of what passes for the self-appointed intelligentsia of the D.C.-media complex. It is much more destructive than the military-industrial complex ever was. It is intentionally undermining the nation as founded. All those talking heads who show up on cable news programs to "diagnose" Trump as "unfit," "unhinged," "unstable," "demented," etc. should know that to the outside-the-Beltway average American citizen, they are the people who are unfit, unstable and demented. From this day forward, Melania's shoes will remain a symbol of her class and their unbearable superficiality.