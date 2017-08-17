The counterproductive imagery, be it true or false, of the Rebel Battle Flag should be evident by now.

When I see the flag at this type of rally, I must wonder if the "other side" is paying people to show up with it. Who knows who is being paid by whom? The flag not only serves no purpose, but gives the opposition ammunition. Leave it at home.

Drop the Rebel Flag. There is no connection to what is occurring in this country today and the flag carried by men who charged cannon and marched 20 miles a day with nothing but parched corn and bad water to sustain them 150 years ago. Disconnect the War between the States with the eradication of our statues and the calculated reduction of American history by the left.

Drop the flag. It is the immediate "imagery" that the media and the left (I repeat myself) use to reduce the demonstration to dust.

Who can argue with "Preservation of History" hats and tee shirts? There were those whose only interest was just that at Charlottesville, and their message has been completely trampled by the violence of the left. The Rebel Battle Flag was the imagery that assisted the left to destroy the effort to preserve history.

In 1925, there was a rally of the KKK in Washington, D.C. In this photographic account of the rally, you will not see one Rebel Flag.

The Rebel Flag has been hijacked. Time to give it back. It is counterproductive to those who promote the preservation of history. But ask this question: who forces the imagery of the flag now, and to what purpose?