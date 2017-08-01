It's a long road downhill from the Today Show for the onetime queen of morning perkiness. Katie Couric hitched her career to the falling star of Yahoo, for which she was a catch, a brand enhancement, a (former) network star. Now she's lost that gig after four years.

Katie Couric and Yahoo News parted ways on Friday after four years of Couric serving as the organization's global news anchor. Couric's headlining interview show for Yahoo News has been canceled. Her $10 million contract ended in March 2017 and was renewed through June. Couric will continue working with Yahoo News and its corporate parent Oath on a project-by-project basis. "Over the last four years, Katie has created a vast portfolio of work that has been equal parts inspiring, thought-provoking and fun to watch," an Oath spokesperson told Recode. "We're proud of everything she has accomplished and look forward to exploring ways to work together in the future."



From Katie Couric's farewell Today Show broadcast, May 31, 2006.

"Project-by-project basis" means she's an independent producer pitching projects or even completed films. There are a lot of people who can compete for whatever budget Yahoo comes up with. Couric still has brand identification with Yahoo, so she has a foot in the door, but she's out there competing for every gig. No guarantees have been mentioned.

I lost all respect for Katie Couric when she produced a documentary that fabricated on onscreen humiliation for Second Amendment advocates, seemingly struck dumb when asked a simple question. The silence was spliced in from another moment. It was naked fraud, the use of splices to tell a story that never happened – but which purported to be a documentary.

She did that documentary for Yahoo, to whose falling internet star she hitched her fate. Gutowski explains the story with links, if you are unfamiliar with it. The only apology was that hurt feelings were expressed, with no acknowledgement of fundamentally unethical behavior.