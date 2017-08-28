I was living history—and reliving it—at the same time. And the images racing through my mind were a vivid demonstration that when it comes to race in America, hope doesn’t travel alone. It’s shadowed by a long trail of violence and hate.

Asked for by no one, Joe Biden has popped out of the woodwork to make a breathless pontificating political stump speech denouncing President Trump, writing in the Atlantic .

In Charlottesville, that long trail emerged once again into plain view not only for America, but for the whole world to see. The crazed, angry faces illuminated by torches. The chants echoing the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the 1930s. The neo-Nazis, Klansmen, and white supremacists emerging from dark rooms and remote fields and the anonymity of the web into the bright light of day on the streets of a historically significant American city. If it wasn’t clear before, it’s clear now: We are living through a battle for the soul of this nation.

Oh, spare us, Plagiary Joe. The overblown event was the product of a couple of small violent extremist groups fighting over a statue, one of which is so richly and deservedly pariah-cized it must have a couple hundred members, while the other is so celebrated by Biden's own Democrats, (party of Bull Connor), it must have thousands of thugs and goons. Typical of America's story this is not, these are the two lunatic fringes duking it out and getting lots of media attention from a mainstream press that will do anything it can to pin the whole mess on President Trump. For Joe, this is existential drama around the future of the nation, the Lincoln moment of significance he wishes he could have been a part of. A perfect opportunity to puff and bloviate:

The giant forward steps we have taken in recent years on civil liberties and civil rights and human rights are being met by a ferocious pushback from the oldest and darkest forces in America. Are we really surprised they rose up? Are we really surprised they lashed back? Did we really think they would be extinguished with a whimper rather than a fight?

What giant step forward, Joe? The inner cities, run by Democrats, are an unmitigated disaster. Child poverty and familes that never formed are the bane of black and immigrant families' existence, as well as those of whites. There's a unity in that one. As for Klansmen rising up, again, this is a group with about 300 members. A rise-up this is not. It was a protest over a statue that went bad because both sides were bad, and yes, the thug who ran over the woman with his car has been arrested and you can bet will be packed off to prison.

Extinguished, this is not, there wasn't even a flame here. Nobody supports the white supremacists and National Socialists from the right. The right doesn't support any variety of socialist. Conservatives just wish Democrats would share the same disgust with their far more closely aligned Antifa goons on the rabid left, which they don't.

Did we think the charlatans and the con-men and the false prophets who have long dotted our history wouldn’t revisit us, once again prop up the immigrant as the source of all our troubles, and look to prey on the hopelessness and despair that has grown up in the hollowed-out cities and towns of Ohio and Michigan and Pennsylvania and the long-forgotten rural stretches of West Virginia and Kentucky?

Now we get to the real point of this baloney: blaming and attacking President Trump. Suddenly, it's not about a statue and the existence of lunatic fringes, it's about immigrants and xenophobia.

What's more, it's not about Virginia anymore, where the city of Charlottesville is located, it's about the rust belt - Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Those are the guys to blame now for all this racism and electing of President Trump.

Which calls to mind the hypocritical reality here: Those states most certainly were hollowed out by the Obama years, they most certainly did suffer from Obama's insistence on putting the coal industry out of business, and they most certainly did vote for President Trump. Now, in Joe's eyes, they're the Klan for it. For not liking what Democrats did to them, they are now being smeared with the Neo-Nazi label. Never mind that the original fight over a Confederate statue took place somewhere out in Virginia, and all of the accused states went with Union back in the 1860s, most quite militantly.

So now let's look at Joe's own record on racism:

"I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy," Biden said. "I mean, that's a storybook, man."

Umm, by extension Biden doesn't think most black people quite fit this 'articulate and bright and clean' description. That's not much of a compliment from him to Black people.

Blacks alone aren't the only ones targeted by Joe for racial stereotyping:

"In Delaware, the largest growth of population is Indian Americans, moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking."

Indian-Americans got it a couple of times, from old Joe, actually. Any questions as to why such a large portion of them voted for Trump?

Even the handicapped didn't escape:

"I'm told Chuck Graham, state senator, is here. Stand up Chuck, let 'em see you. Oh, God love you. What am I talking about. I'll tell you what, you're making everybody else stand up, though, pal."

Idiots who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Biden's record on racism is one of the weakest in the weak Democratic field, yet the only reason he is constantly excused for it is that he is a Democrat. Now he goes on to lecture the rest of us on race, puffing, pontificating, and making an utter fool of himself, yet again.