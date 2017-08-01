Mediaite:

Stein referred to the negative characterizations of the brutal Communist regime in North Korea as a way to 'demonize' them so the U.S. can implement a regime change.

"The demonization of North Korea is part of the run-up to regime change. she said." "It's part of demonizing a government that we then want to exercise regime change on."

Host Alex Witt pushed back against Stein's accusation saying, "It's the North Koreans that have added the provocation in launching missiles and testing[.]" ...

"But remember where that came from," Stein interrupted, doubling down. "Long before they began their missile tests the U.S. was conducting nuclear bombing runs against North Korea. We actually had nuclear weapons until the end of the cold war We actually had nuclear weapons stationed in South Korean."

Then she claimed that the actions taken by North Korea were merely a defensive reaction to fear of U.S. aggression.

"So, this is very frightening to them," she said. "They have been basically cornered into feeling like they have to develop a nuclear weapon."

Defending the North Koreans was not enough insanity for one day, so Stein decided to go ahead and defend the Russians as well.

When asked about the new sanctions placed on North Korea, Iran and Russia by Congress, Stein said that she was not in favor of the decision.

"Sanctions basically play into Russia's hand. we know that sanctions only strengthen a leader like Putin and make him the protector against the evil United States," she said.

Then she seemingly sided with the Trump administration and said that Russian involvement in email hacks was purely speculation.

"The evidence is not definitive, it's circumstantial," she said.