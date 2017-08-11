Russell Rickford, an associate professor of history at Cornell University, makes this argument in a recent Black Perspectives piece, suggesting news coverage of academics’ controversial statements is really a conservative effort to silence liberal academics.

Progressive professors are “engulfed in controversy” because they exposed “unjust power,” argues Rickford. He blamed the outrage on “a collection of right-wing sites and organizations that have mastered a cynical style of attack journalism well suited for the mob mentality of the social media age.”

The article, titled “Neo-McCarthyism and the Radical Professor,” cites recent examples stemming from controversial comments made by professors George Ciccariello-Maher, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Johnny Eric Williams and Steven Salaita.

Professor Maher made headlines for his Dec. 2016 tweet that read “all I want for Christmas is white genocide.” Professor Taylor prompted media attention for her May 2017 commencement speech lambasting Trump, a speech that called him a “dangerous … racist sexist megalomaniac” who is also targeting the black community and undocumented immigrants.

Professor Williams received attention after his comments suggesting on Twitter in June that anyone witnessing white people in mortal danger should “let them fucking die” went viral. And Professor Salaita is well-known for his frequent and vitriolic anti-Israel tweets.

Rickford describes the “widespread outrage” that these comments inspire as “hullabaloo.”

“The technology is new but the agenda is not,” Rickford writes. “Recall that in the wake of the social revolutions of the 1960s and 1970s, conservatives and business interests launched a protracted campaign to neutralize colleges and universities as centers of radical influence.”

“We who see knowledge as more than bourgeois property must always defend our comrades against the hypocrisies of liberalism and the mechanisms of conservative attack,” Rickford says, calling professors in the recent media limelight “a small cadre of insurgent professors will continue striving to transcend the ivory tower, using their expertise and energy to bolster the self-activity of the exploited.”