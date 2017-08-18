Itching for a fight: America under siege before Charlottesville

Long before talk of KKK and neo-Nazis came to Charlottesville, Va., large fights were leaving cities across America battered and bruised. Spring and summer of 2017 saw an epidemic of what the media simply called "large fights" – from Florida to Texas and New York to Utah. Dozens, sometimes hundreds, of people have been beating the crap out of each other, generally using bare fists, knives, baseball bats, and the occasional gun, always leaving injured or dead in their wake. The reasons for the massive fighting is usually unclear and always senseless, as baffled police continually ask "anyone with information" to contact them.