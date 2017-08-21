Robert Conkleton of the Kansas City Star describes the scene as she claimed that she has "learned her lesson."

State senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal of Missouri wants to keep her job so badly that she made a televised personal apology to a man she obviously hates, President Trump. Facing demands for her resignation by Missouri Democrats terrified of public revulsion at their political bed fellow, Senator Chappelle Nadal wants her tweet expressing the thought "I hope President Trump is assassinated" to vanish down the memory hole, since her deleting of it was so ineffectual.

Surrounded by supporters, Missouri Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal on Sunday said she made a mistake and was apologizing for a Facebook post calling for President Donald Trump's assassination. "President Trump I apologize to you and your family," Chappelle-Nadal said during an afternoon press conference at the Wellspring Church in Ferguson, Mo. "I also apologize to all the people in Missouri. And I also apologize to my colleagues in the Missouri legislature for the mistake that I made."

The good senator is wrapping herself in Christian forgiveness, Christian charity toward her political opponents obviously having been discarded earlier:

"The message that that has been sent to me by our God is that I'm here to serve as a teacher, as a translator but most of all as a servant," she said. "I am a servant of God and I am a servant of the people that I represent. And I failed them both recently." Chappelle-Nadal said she was reminded of the kindness that has been afforded her and many others who have made mistakes in their lives. She said she was reminded that we are all human beings and no one was perfect. "I made a mistake. And I'm owning up to it," she said. "And I'm not ever going to make a mistake like again. I have learned my lesson. My judge and my jury is my Lord Jesus Christ."

This sort of disavowal is easy to say and hard to implement. I have no basis on which to judge her sincerity. If she wishes to prove her sincerity, a resignation would certainly help. Clearly, she hopes the demands for resignation will subside. I hope someone asks Claire McCaskill if everything is hunky-dory now. Will she argue for forgiveness, or will she support impeachment?

This is a problem for Democrats that won't go away.