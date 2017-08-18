How the left is multiplying its definitions of racism

In light of the attacks on monuments and statues by communists liberal activists that they consider to be racist, egged on and justified by communist liberal mayors and the mainstream media, which we all recognize as being impartial and objective in their analysis and their reporting of news, we should anticipate ahead of time where the communist progressive Antifas might strike next. Resistance to their righteous attacks would be considered to be an unprovoked act of aggression on the part of white supremacists. So here is a list of new things which are now racist. Beware.