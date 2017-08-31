The best example is the hyper-viral story of two men loading up their boat and driving into the storm.

CNN's Ed Lavandera found them under a highway overpass readying the vessel.

"You guys just jumping in to help out?" Lavandera asked.

"Yes, sir," says one of the men.

"What are you going to do?" Lavandera asks him.

"Go try to save some lives."

That man was African-American. His partner appeared to be Caucasian or maybe Latino.

But it doesn't matter at all.

We don't know if they're Republican or Democrat, pro-Trump or anti-Trump, NRA members or fans of gun control. (Though let's be honest: This is Texas, so we can guess on that one.) All they wanted to do was help.

While it was a journalistic faux pas not to get the men's names, it almost made the story more endearing that we didn't get them, because it reinforced the idea that they were just normal Americans.