Saul Alinsky works for us, now that we are the Samsons fighting the Goliath of the Establishment. His Fourth Rule instructs us, "Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules." And the Fifth Rule adds, "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon." Mizzou, the flagship campus of the University of Missouri, very publicly and cravenly caved in to demands of student radicals, siding with views repellant to large swathes of its vital political, alumni, and sports fan constituencies.



Then-faculty member Melissa Click calling for "muscle" to evict a reporter has assumed iconic status. In a much-noted essay in the Wall Street Journal, Jillian Kay Melchior surveyed the deep damage done to the institution, including seven shuttered dormitories. Thousands of pages of emails I obtained through the Missouri Freedom of Information Act show that many alumni and other supporters were disgusted with administrators' feeble response to the disruptions. Like Mr. Vaughn, many promised they'd stop attending athletic events. Others vowed they'd never send their children or grandchildren to the university. It now appears many of them have made good on those promises. I say it is time to demand that Mizzou open those vacant buildings to the homeless populations of St. Louis, Kansas City, and other metropolises of that great state. Because Missouri was a slave state, there have got to be monuments, names on buildings, or other ties that can be used against Mizzou to cry racism. And bringing the glorious diversity of the homeless to the campus will enrich the students' experience, because SCOTUS, in Grutter v. Bollinger, sorta says so. Mizzou has made its P.C. bed, and now it must sleep in it. Let's watch the consequences of submission to the left play out in public. To encourage the others.