Hillary is out promoting her new book, What Happened, to educate us on why the United States made such an error in electing Trump instead of her.

Hillary Clinton never disappoints and is always good for a story. It is impossible to make up the stuff she says.

Hillary tells us that when Trump stood behind her on the debate stage, her thoughts were as follows:

My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching 'well, what would you do? Just two days prior, the world heard Trump brag about groping women.

This is beyond credibility, good taste, and civility. It is about as low as possible, even for a Clinton.

Without speculating on Hillary's thoughts, other than that she will say and do anything to sell a book and make a buck, let us count some of the real events that did not make Hillary's "skin crawl":

1. Bill Clinton raping Juanita Broaddrick, and then Hillary threatening Broaddrick. Hillary stands by her man.

2. Bill Clinton groping Kathleen Willey in the White House. Hillary stands by her man.

3. Bill's abuse of Monica Lewinsky, such as but not limited to the cigar, followed by Bill lying by denying that he had "sexual relations with that woman." Hillary stands by her man.

4. Bill paying a fine for perjury in a deposition and having his law license suspended. Hillary stands by her man

5. Hillary bragging and cackling about how she got a rapist cleared of a statutory rape charge by attacking and destroying the victim, a twelve-year-old girl.

6. Hillary lying about the cause of the attack on Benghazi, blaming the attack on a video.

7. Hillary approving the sale of 20% of our uranium to the Russians and receiving millions of dollars in contributions to the Clinton Foundation and having Bubba get $500,000 for a speech in Moscow.

8. Hillary using an illegal and unsecure email system that put our country at risk, lying about it, and destroying emails.

9. Hillary making $100,000 on a $1,000 "investment" in cattle futures on her first try, claiming she read the Wall Street Journal.

10. Hillary hiding the Whitewater billing records that would have shown her involvement.

11. Hillary having Bill meet with A.G. Loretta Lynch "accidentally" at an airport days before Comey questioned her, not under oath, and gave her a pass.

This is only a partial list of Hillary's highlights, or lowlights. I encourage the readers to add to the list their favorite Hillary stories.

Lying about the death of four brave Americans does not make Hillary's skin crawl, but standing near Trump makes her skin crawl.

Hillary has no shame, and she will say and do anything to make money and restore what is left of her reputation.

If Donald Trump does nothing else in his life, he will be a true American hero for defeating Hillary to keep her and Bubba out of the White House.