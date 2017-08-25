Hillary Clinton, FBI investigations, and FBI 'matters'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is always there to conduct investigations and catch criminals. But it doesn't take much for these investigations by the powerful law enforcement agency to end up as witch hunts – or, worse still, as under-investigated, whitewashed "matters." It's all a matter of degree. How do we know when we've got a witch hunt and not a genuine investigation? When the investigation is conducted where there is no known crime.

Twelve FBI agents raided former Donald Trump adviser Paul Manafort's house unannounced – and as far as can be told, there was no known crime, at least not one the public has been allowed to know about. An investigation is an investigation, even one as questionable as the Manafort investigation. But then there's also something the bureau calls a "matter." A "matter," or a pretend investigation, occurs when the bureau doesn't seem to want to investigate as rigorously as it should. Take the case of Hillary Clinton. Hillary intentionally violated security laws for four years, and the FBI came up with the semblance of an investigation, which included a scheduled interview with the prime perpetrator, Hillary Clinton. But instead of the normal investigative procedures, the kind seen if the suspected person under the microscope were one of us, the bureau in the Clinton "matter" agreed to the stipulation that the pretend interview not be recorded. It also excused Hillary from any oath to tell the truth, despite it being a crime to lie to an FBI agent. Anyone who believes that there was ever a serious investigation into Clinton's "matter" probably also believes that Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton talked about grandchildren out on that tarmac. If former FBI director James Comey agreed to Hillary's terms in this "matter," what else did he agree to?