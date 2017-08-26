Harvey and 'climate change'

Yogi Berra once said: "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." I usually don't even try, but there's one prediction I can make that's about as sure as a prediction that a plate will fall if I drop it. Hurricane Harvey is expected to cause some major flooding in and around the Houston to Corpus Christi area.

(CNSNews.com) - Thursday, August 24, 2017 marks a record 142 straight months since the last major hurricane made landfall in the continental United States. But that record major-hurricane drought may be coming to an end. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Harvey is "quickly strengthening" in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to be a major hurricane when it approaches the middle Texas coast on Friday night or Saturday morning. The most surprising thing here is that it has been almost 12 years since a major hurricane has made landfall in the continental United States. Despite this, I can confidently predict that Harvey will be cited by multiple liberal outlets as clear evidence of "global warming" or, rather, the replacement moniker: "climate change." The only uncertainty here is whether they will claim that Harvey is the beginning of the climate disaster they have been predicting for so long, or whether they will claim that the long pause between major hurricanes shows that the climate is changing. I wouldn't be surprised if we see both ideas being floated in the next few days.