If Representative Maxine Waters goes through the door she just left open and establishes a political action committee, I will donate. Appearing on the NTK Network , she explicitly left open the possibility of starting a blacks-only political party:

The problem the Democrats have goes beyond Waters's refusal to toe the party line and absolutely rule out such a thing. The impulse for a separate blacks-only party is a logical outgrowth of the identity politics framework that is now party gospel. If blacks at Harvard hold a separate graduation ceremony, why shouldn't blacks have their own party? If the Black Caucus were a separate party, it could potentially hold the balance of power and exercise a lot more leverage than now, where nothing ever improves for blacks. That would mean, of course, a willingness to entertain solutions that use market forces.

HOST: "Do you think black people should start their own political party?"

WATERS: "Do what?"

HOST: "Should start their own political party?"

WATERS: "No, not at this point. You've got to show that you're willing and you're able to put the numbers together and exercise your influence. We're still not voting our influence yet. I think what we should do is organize our power, exercise our power, particularly in the Democratic Party because that's where most of us are. We should go to the conventions, we should be delegates, we should run for office, do all of that, and then you can raise that kind of question, whether or not we're strong enough to talk about organizing other party."

The problem the Democrats have goes beyond Waters's refusal to toe the party line and absolutely rule out such a thing. The impulse for a separate blacks-only party is a logical outgrowth of the identity politics framework that is now party gospel. If blacks at Harvard hold a separate graduation ceremony, why shouldn't blacks have their own party? If the Black Caucus were a separate party, it could potentially hold the balance of power and exercise a lot more leverage than now, where nothing ever improves for blacks. That would mean, of course, a willingness to entertain solutions that use market forces.

My guess is that Rep. Waters has not thought this through to that extent.