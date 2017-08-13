Gangbangers' delight: Rep. Luis Gutierrez vows to let them all in

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-Illinois) has let the cat out of the bag on just which immigrants should be allowed in to the U.S. His answer: Anyone who "lives among us." He's got a new bill out to legalize "DREAMers" known as "The American Hope Act" which amounts another giveaway to non-citizens. The bill would give blanket amnesty to millions of illegals given temporary immigration status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) bill, and then use this legalization of DACA recipients as leverage to give the Republicans support for their new immigration reform bill, the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act. That's the bill which replaces Ted Kennedy's family-based immigration priority preferences with merit-based priority preferences.

According to The Hill: Gutierrez has his own problems getting legislation through Congress. He recently introduced the American Hope Act, H.R. 3591, which is the latest version of the DREAM Act, which would provide lawful status for undocumented aliens who were brought here as children. Efforts have been made to get a DREAM Act through congress since 2001. No one has succeeded, and Gutierrez won’t either unless he can get republican support for his bill. The main argument described by The Hill is that Gutierrez wants no limits on the numbers of illegal immigrants who can benefit from this amnesty scheme. The Republicans want capped numbers on everything. Which is why Gutierrez said in a press release: We are not picking good immigrants versus bad immigrants or deserving versus undeserving, we are working to defend those who live among us and should have a place in our society. Gutierrez pays lip service to illegals maintaining crime-free records before winning permanent status but the statement above clearly contradicts it. He wants any and all comers, which would necessarily include gangbangers and other characters who might be useful to Democratic machine politics but wouldn't be admissable on anything resembling merit. Fact is, the DREAM act he so staunchly defends has been a back door to gamy characters winning admission to our country. Some areas of Los Angeles, notably the corruption zone along Highway 710 have 90%-plus approval rates for DREAMERs, meaning, it's all but impossible to not get that status for the asking. Many of those DREAM recipients are gangbangers as the police blotters show. It's a widely used path to legal status for people who cannot get into the U.S. by normal, legal means, meaning, a magnet for lawbreakers. That's why Gutierrez wants the path preserved and with unlimited numbers. Its easy-abuse and unlimited scope is the reason Democrats won't let go of this bill. They just see too many benefits for themselves. As for a few gangbangers terrorizing Americans in the mix, they could care less.