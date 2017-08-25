We just saw this update from CBS and the nature of the injuries:

The story of U.S. diplomats injured in Cuba gets weirder every day. According to what we hear, it was an apparent attack with a sonic weapon that targeted their homes.

According to medical records reviewed exclusively by CBS News, a U.S. doctor who evaluated American and Canadian diplomats working in Havana diagnosed them with conditions as serious as mild traumatic brain injury, and with likely damage to the central nervous system. The diplomats complained about symptoms ranging from hearing loss and nausea to headaches and balance disorders after the State Department said "incidents" began affecting them beginning in late 2016. A source familiar with these incidents says officials are investigating whether the diplomats were targets of a type of sonic attack directed at their homes, which were provided by the Cuban government. The source says reports of more attacks affecting U.S. embassy workers on the island continue. The doctor, one of several who reviewed their cases, included a warning in the medical records about the health risks of future exposures. The diplomats underwent comprehensive audiological evaluations and a battery of other tests.

So what happened? How did this happen?

We don't know for sure, but I have a couple of theories.

First, the attack may have come from another country in Cuba, such as Russia or North Korea. After all, the Castro regime and the family in North Korea have been buddies for a long time. I would not put it beyond the North Koreans to do something like this.

Second, the Cuban government may be sending President Trump a message, although I am not sure that attacking U.S. diplomats was smart on their part. I would not be surprised to see the Trump administration use this incident to stop or delay contacts with the island.

We will wait for more details. However, this is not the U.S.-Cuba relationship President Obama started at the end of 2014.

Something's gone wrong since President Obama and Dictator Raúl did the wave in Havana in 2016.

