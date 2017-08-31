Free President Trump

Perhaps the media will not be able to fool all the people all the time with disinformation about President Trump However low President Trump's opinion poll rating may be -- ii is said to hover at about 37-38% -- the public's trust in the media is even lower. The NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist Poll had the president with a 37% favorable rating compared to a 30% favorable rating for the media. But don't count on getting this information from the media miscreants.

And yet, senior members of the Trump cabinet and White House staff give every indication of dancing to the tune played by the totalitarian media that can be counted on to distort and demean just about every thought, word or deed expressed or taken by the president. Why does President Trump accept insubordination from key members of his administration? Michael Goodwin, in his August 30 New York Post column, took notice of economic aide Gary Cohn's criticism of the president's statements on the Charlottesville violence, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's "'the president speaks for himself'" remark to Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, August 27. Goodwin emphasized Cohn's derisive remark that President Trump "'can and must do better'" in speaking out against whiter supremacists, KKK, and neo-Nazis. Cohn was telling the president that he must speak leftspeak, in terms acceptable to the people on the left who want him out of office as soon as possible. Tillerson bolsters the view that President Trump accept deep state guidance, or the swamp critters who have infiltrated the Trump administration will resign and make the pressure for removal so much more immediate. "The Resistance" to Trump is, clearly a resistance to the threat to its power and perks perceived by the deep state from a populist president who might be faithful to the populist notion of government of, by and for the people. As Machiavelli suggests in The Prince, Chapter 6, the Old Order will be ruthless in staving off the threat to its power and perks from "the innovator." Thus far, the deep state has seized on the phony claim of collusion with Russia, to which has now been added the phony claim that Trump is soft on racists -- both for the purpose of eroding the support the president gets from his base. That the deep state was never threatened by President Trump is indicated by the ongoing failure of the CIA to put a stop to Surveillancegate -- that is, to unmask the unmaskers, identify and prosecute the people who spied on the Trump campaign. The Wall Street Journal has done yeoman service calling attention to ongoing harassment of conservative groups by the IRS. If Trump were truly in command, the IRS would have been cleansed of Obamism by now. Not least to underscore the deep state's ongoing power, add the appointment of a special counsel to probe President Trump's ties to Russia Can anyone imagine a special counsel being appointed to probe Hillary Clinton had she been elected president? But then, with Clinton as president, the media would have been as fawning over her as it fawned over President Obama -- and been let loose to use the First Amendment to destroy political dissent in a Clinton America.