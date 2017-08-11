As posted here a few days ago, Google's white female V.P. and chief diversity and inclusion officer, People Operations , fired a white engineer for expressing diverse thoughts about gender, ethnicity, and race in engineering that didn't meet Google's standards for diversity and inclusiveness. She explained:

Shades of last century's Aldous Huxley's Brave New World with its caste structure and indoctrination and Big Brother punishing thoughtcrime through sweet-sounding Newspeak.

Part of building an open, inclusive environment means fostering a culture in which those with alternative views, including different political views, feel safe sharing their opinions. But that discourse needs to work alongside the principles of equal employment found in our Code of Conduct, policies, and anti-discrimination laws.

Got that?

Perhaps it wasn't her fault; an oppressive male, Google's CEO, made her do it. But he's a man "of color." And an immigrant. That's diverse. How could he do it?

Pichai, 43, was born in Tamil Nadu, India. After completing his undergraduate degree in metallurgical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, he came to the United States to study at Stanford University – the alma mater of the Google founders and so many other early Googlers.

Whoops! Wrong color and ethnicity for politically correct victimhood, as his background is over-represented in high tech, so he too must adhere to doubletalk groupspeak, justifying his actions.

First, let me say that we strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves and much of what was in that memo is fair to debate, regardless of whether a majority of Googlers disagree with it. However, portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.

Well, then, can this politically correct diversity attitude be traced to Google's founders, oppressive white males Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in search of social justice compensation? Well, they both have minority backgrounds and heritage – Jewish – and Brin is also a legal immigrant from Russia.

Whoops again! Wrong religion and ethnicity for politically correct diversity victimhood, so they too have been silent about this incident.

Maybe oppressive white male fired Google engineer James Damore was on to something. According to the American Society for Engineering Education:

Continuing a trend of the past several years, women represented a larger percentage of Master’s and Doctoral students in 2015 than the year before. They also earned a larger share of graduate than of Bachelor’s degrees. Females were awarded 19.9 percent of all Bachelor’s degrees awarded by an engineering program in 2015 and made up 21.4 percent of undergraduates enrolled in engineering. They received 25.2 percent of Master’s degrees and 23.1 percent of doctoral degrees in 2015. Women represented 24.1 percent of students studying for a Master’s degree in 2015 and 26.2 percent of those pursuing a doctorate. Faculty The number of tenured and tenure-track faculty increased from the prior year to 26,839. The number of full professors reached 13,111 as of the fall of 2014, only slightly less than the combined total of associate and assistant professors – 7,459 and 6,269, respectively. Women increased their representation in faculty ranks to 15.7 percent, a more than 4 percent gain since 2006. African Americans stayed at the same percentage as last year, 2.5 percent, having gained only a 0.1 percent share since 2006. Hispanics also stayed at the same percentage as last year, 3.9 percent, a 0.6 percent gain since 2006. The proportion of Asians grew to 26.3 percent of all engineering faculty in 2015.

In other words, while increasing, the number of females and politically correct minorities going into engineering does not correlate with their percentage of the population. Oh, dear – maybe many of them have other interests, talents, and ideas for careers than their politically correct betters demand.

And Google does understand that different, uh, demographics do have different interests. Here is Google's advice on target advertising (h/t: PJ Media):

Add demographic targeting to an ad group With demographic targeting in AdWords, you can reach customers who’re likely to be within the demographic groups that you choose. For example, if your business caters to a specific set of customers within a particular group, you can show your ads to customers according to their gender, age group, parental status, or household income. About demographic targeting With demographic targeting in AdWords, you can reach a specific set of potential customers who are likely to be within a particular age range, gender, parental status, or household income. For instance, if you run a fitness studio exclusively for women, demographic targeting could help you avoid showing your ads to men. Before you begin Keep in mind that demographic targeting is an option to narrow your targeting. In other words, it helps prevent people outside of the your chosen demographics from seeing your ads.

That's different, isn't it? Because they're politically correct. And diverse. And inclusive.

Perhaps the diversity engineers will turn their attention to the National Basketball Association.

The NBA, where today nearly 75 percent of the players are black, originally had no black players. Zero. It's a complicated piece of sports history[.]

I don't think they will.