It took her 48 hours, but House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi finally issued a statement condmening the violence against peaceful demonstrators that took place in Berkeley on Sunday.

“Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts. The violent actions of people calling themselves antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted. “In California, as across all of our great nation, we have deep reverence for the Constitutional right to peaceful dissent and free speech. Non-violence is fundamental to that right. Let us use this sad event to reaffirm that we must never fight hate with hate, and to remember the values of peace, openness and justice that represent the best of America.”

"We must never fight hate with hate..."? Show me the signs at that Berkeley demonstration that supported the KKK. Show me the Nazis. Show me the demonstrators who showed up in helmets and shields. Show me any indication that white supremacists were there. Show me the demonstrators who chanted "white power" or "blood and soil."

And referring to the Antifa violence as "hate" is ignorant. Hate is an emotion. Antifa doesn't do emotion. Their attacks are planned and carried out with almost robotic efficiency.

Recall that before the demonstration, Pelosi characterized the rally goers as "white supremacists." No mention of that in her statement condemning Antifa, but she still hinted that the demonstration was based on "hate."

Nancy Pelosi is attempting to smear the right wing demonstrators who were brave enough to show up to protest communism in the most liberal enclave in America as white supremacists and Nazis. Her wishy-washy condemnation of Antifa is not believable. The fact that it came 48 hours after the fact shows that her response was cold and calculated .

Not exactly the "mea culpa" the demonstrators deserved.