Fake news SHOCKER: CNN video exposes true Antifa

An investigative video, shockingly made by none other than fake news specialists CNN, tells the truthful story of the radical Antifa movement. You will find out all you need to know about Antifa in less than six minutes in this video. No, really – this isn't a joke. It's an actual CNN piece on Antifa that isn't leftist propaganda.

Pay close attention to the words of the person speaking for Antifa in the video. She describes Antifa as "any group that's willing to stand up against fascists by any means necessary." She goes on to say they "don't rely on the cops or the courts to do the work for us" and that the Antifa groups "have to speak in a language they [alleged fascists] understand, and sometimes that's violence." And just who makes up Antifa – where do they come from? The Antifa spokesperson answers that question with clear specificity when she says, "People in our group come from across the left spectrum; we have people that are anarchist, we have people that are socialist, we even have people that are like liberals or social Democrats." Wow - no mention of conservatives, Republicans, or even moderates? So why do people in Antifa cover their faces? A former radical leftist organizer, Scott Crow, answers that when he says, "People put on the masks so we can all become anonymous, and therefore we are able to move more freely and do what we need to do – whether it is illegal or not." When Ganim asks Crow if masks are worn so people can't be identified for breaking the law, with a huge smile, Crow says, "Damn right! It's a good way to avoid ramifications of law enforcement." This video gives clear evidence that Antifa is nothing more than a radical violent leftist group of people who freely choose to take the law into their own hands. Antifa is an active lawless group that shows up to do "whatever it takes" to shut down free speech and assembly, including breaking the law and violence against anyone or anything they deem "fascist" – including law enforcement. This video, along with hours of video evidence of Antifa's acts of lawlessness, should be enough to provide legal grounds for the police to at least detain any individuals who show up to protest, or counter-protest, and are wearing black or Antifa gear with faces covered. Law enforcement's detaining these people serves to protect the rights and safety of others to peaceably assemble, as well as the safety and protection of other citizens and property in the vicinity of the legal peaceable assembly.