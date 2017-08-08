Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you

On Monday, August 7, around 9 A.M. EDT, three days after a 900-word unsourced HuffPost hit piece aimed a kill shot at his ten-year Fox News career, Eric Bolling tweeted for the first time:

I look forward to clearing my name asap

Meanwhile, Bolling's status at the cable news channel remained in limbo as a new Fox News statement said: "We are investigating this matter and all claims will be taken into account."

On Monday, August 7, the daily one-hour program The Fox News Specialists that Bolling co-hosted until last Friday went on without him – and without any mention of him. Joining co-hosts Kat Timpf and Eboni K. Williams, sitting in for Bolling (or, more accurately, filling the third co-hosting chair) was Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe. Without Bolling, the program resembled Outnumbered, FNC's noon EDT M-F entry that features four female co-hosts and a male guest.



"Hottie" Prof. Caroline Heldman, Ph.D.

Caroline Heldman, Ph.D., the socialist associate professor of politics at Occidental College in Los Angeles, who accused Bolling of sexual harassment in a Facebook post on Saturday (for, among other things, calling her "Professor McHottie" during the Fox program Bulls and Bears in 2011 that he was hosting, after which the tape of the program shows her smiling broadly), was gaining more attention, including from the foreign press. It was not clear if Heldman was a source for the original HuffPost article or more likely jumped on the bandwagon the next day to reclaim her 15 minutes of fame, which she has certainly achieved. Heldman has filed a harassment complaint not only against Bolling, but, shortly before he was fired from Fox News last April 19, former host Bill O'Reilly, on whose program Heldman appeared numerous times between 2008 and 2011. A review of her radical feminist career prompted one American Thinker reader to respond, "Apparently, the only men in her life are the ones she bring up on charges."

For what it's worth, Heldman tweeted a photo from her personal Twitter account on January 6, 2014 of herself cheek to cheek with fellow Occidental Prof. Danielle Dirks and captioned it "Wifeys."

Her personal website today reports that "Dr. Caroline lives in Los Angeles and New Orleans with her partner, E." "E"? And not "D"? It seems that Prof. Dirks is history in Prof. Heldman's life. Let's see: from "D" to "E" – will it be "F" next week?

There are now thousands – yes, thousands – of news articles reporting on l'affaire Bolling in the U.S. and international media – not to mention coverage on broadcast news and cable television. The story even made it to the opening monologue of Stephen Colbert's late-night show on CBS on Monday, August 7. In an unfunny bit that ran for several minutes (with his audience at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater laughing hysterically on cue), Colbert lit into Bolling. As the Daily Beast reported:

Bill O'Reilly may have been Stephen Colbert's all-time favorite Fox News target. But back in The Colbert Report days, Eric Bolling – or "guy whose cologne you can smell through the TV," as Colbert put it Monday night – may have been a close second.

Other articles in the Daily Beast are accusing Bolling of being a sexual harasser and a racist. One article that went online on the evening of August 7 is titled: "Eric Bolling's Sexism Goes Beyond Calling a Guest 'Dr. McHottie.'"

The suspended Fox News host, accused of sending unsolicited sexts to colleagues, has a history of saying piggish things on-air.

Most of the examples of Bolling's alleged sexism that the author, Andrew Kirell, cites are courtesy of Prof. Heldman's Facebook screed.

On the same Fox Business Network show, Bolling dismissed Heldman's liberal opinions with a dose of casual sexism: "Doc, I've said it before, I'll say it again: smart, beautiful, and wrong."

Another example of Bolling's "sexism," according to Kirell:

[Bolling] lamented a 9-year-old girl's desire to play football by demanding: "Let the boys be boys, let the girls be girls."

In an earlier article, April 19, 2017, the day O'Reilly was fired from Fox News, Kirell, whose beat is apparently outing Fox News hosts as sexists and racists, penned the following article: "Fox News Fires Racist Bill O'Reilly, Promotes Racists Eric Bolling and Jesse Watters."

Fox News may have just rid itself of a serially sexist and racist blowhard by ousting Bill O'Reilly, but the network promoted two racist clowns to help fill the void: Eric Bolling and Jesse Watters.

Kirell asserts that anyone – like Bolling – who challenged Obama's claims that he was born in America (prior to Obama releasing his "birth certificate" in 2011) is a racist. Another example of Bolling's "racism":

"How does increasing taxes count as spending cuts in your world, Mr. Obama?" Bolling said another night, when the president released his tax plan. "Maybe in Kenya, but certainly not here."

In a world where journalism still had standards, this kind of crap reporting by well funded left-wing rags like the Daily Beast wouldn't be given the time of day. But hey, this is America 2017, remember? And we've been Transformed.