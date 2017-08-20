Donald Trump is winning...bigly

If you get your political updates through ordinary channels – MSM; local news; the major newspapers; and popular website newsies such as Yahoo, Facebook, and more recently Drudge – you most likely feel that America is imploding, all due to the chaos of the Trump administration. The goal is to wear you down, if not wear you out, until you agree that Trump must go.

The stakes rise with each new Trump achievement, commensurate with the rising decibel level of those who express outrage at whatever he says. That's what happens when your cherished assumptions are disproven day after day. It's comical and also understandable. No one likes to admit that he is wrong. Or that they are wrong on a regular basis. It's embarrassing and humiliating – especially if you are touted as an expert journalist or commentator, at least by virtue of being on TV. That's why you hear little or nothing about: the current NAFTA negotiations

Kim Jong-un blinking

China threatening a trade war and then blinking

the U.S. becoming a net energy exporter

our diminishing trade imbalance

the amazing rise to nearly 4% GDP growth in the 2017 third quarter

forecasters suggesting that GDP could grow to 5 or 6% annualized

a rise in manufacturing investments in the U.S.

more full-time jobs among the middle class

the Syrian crisis

the continuing fall of ISIS in the Middle East

Wall Street's record highs as they turn to embrace Main Street

the public's opposition to the destruction of historic statues and memorials

an abhorrence of radical and violent activists on all sides, most all of whom abide on the left fringe

Russian collusion

the Awan brothers

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Hillary and the Clinton Foundation entities

the wall

immigration

et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. Trump is winning – BIGLY. It's almost too easy. He's focused on results, period. The rest is just distraction, much of it orchestrated by anti-Trumpers who insist that you really can get a different result if you repeat the same experiment enough times. They still don't get it because they don't want to get it. They have dug in their heels. That's why I find it funny. Trump is playing them every step of the way. The people who get it are the American workers – the ones who watch Dirty Jobs, follow Mike Rowe on Facebook, and are happy to find an extra two hundred dollars at the end of the month. Soon enough, others will, too. It just takes time. Trump is making it happen before our very eyes. R. Stephen Bowden blogs at the Steve Bowden Journal.