"A court in Brussels opened on Monday the trial of six people charged in connection with the 2004 murder of a young Muslim woman in a deadly act of exorcism, a practice of evicting demons or other spiritual entities from a person believed to be possessed...the woman apparently could not stand the severe punishment the exorcism allegedly entails to scourge the demon out of the body, and she lost her life...her body was found covered with bruises and her lungs filled with water..."

Wikipedia explains:

"Islam has the concept of a malevolent Devil. Belief in Jinns, or supernatural beings, is also widespread in the Islamic world...While Satan (named Iblis) is said to be a tempter; whispering evil suggestions to the human heart. Jinn are often held in folklore to be able to enter a human body physically or haunting them mentally...." The 72nd chapter of the Qur'an entitled al-Jinn (the Spirits), as well as the heading and introductory bismillah of the next chapter entitled al-Muzzammil (The Enshrouded One).

In a typical Islamic exorcism, verses of the Quran are recited sometimes accompanied with the beating of the afflicted.

On April 4, 2017 Sarah Halimi, a Jewish teacher, was murdered by her Muslim neighbor in her apartment in Paris. Sarah Halimi's murder has similarities with Latifa Hachmi's exorcism. Tablet Magazine reported

"...it appears that Halimi’s murderer did target his victim because of her Jewishness, and recited verses of the Quran both before and after he killed her.... Neighbors awakened by the cries were also watching. One testified that the beating looked ‘bestial.’ Others said they heard Kobili T. crying out ‘Allahu akbar,’ ‘shut your mouth,’ and ‘you sheitan!’ [devil or Satan].... "...Sarah Halimi’s murder looks a lot like the killing of Sébastien Selam that occurred in 2003, coincidentally in the same neighborhood, and was the very first anti-Jewish crime of a very long list of them in France. Like Sarah Halimi, Sébastien Selam, 23, was killed on an impulse by his childhood friend and neighbor Adel Amastaïbou -- and, like Kobili T., Amastaïbou emerged from the parking lot where he had assassinated Selam proclaiming that his act was inspired by Islam (in this case, what he cried out was ‘I’ll go to heaven, I killed my Jew’)."

I recently found information about myself online in an Arabic website titled "Observatory of the diabolic system that rules the world." I wonder if sometimes, when a Muslim commits a terrorist act, s/he believes s/he is in a holy mission killing demons from the "diabolic system that rules the world"?