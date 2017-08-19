You may already know about Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal, who tweeted, “I hope Trump is assassinated.”

I think that it is time that we had a national conversation on political violence and its advocacy, and I thank the Democrats of Missouri for giving us that opportunity.

She quickly deleted it, but there were already screen grabs:

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, who must face voters next year and is scared witless, wasted no time calling for her resignation.

“I condemn it. It’s outrageous. And she should resign.”

She was joined by other Democrat office holders whose districts are even slightly competitive and party officials in calling for her resignation.

Bless her heart, Senator Chappelle-Nadal is standing firm. With 94.172% of the vote in her last election, she is as close to bulletproof as a politician can get. She was tear gassed when she was among the protestors in the Ferguson riots, in the heart of her district, and is no stranger to outrageous tweets, having launched an f-bomb at Governor Jay Nixon during the troubles. She hasn't even deleted it as of the time of this writing.

@GovJayNixon @DKSheets You don't know shit bc you never communicate. FUCK you, Governor! — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 14, 2014

She even has an online group of supporters, “I stand with Maria,” complete with logo and charming picture.

We, as constituents and community members and people who feel the same frustration with our current political landscape stand with Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal. We know that there is a huge difference between saying that someone hopes Donald Trump is assassinated and someone calling for his assassination. We call on Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal to NOT resign. "Out of anger and frustration, I said something that could have been reframed. And I refuse to shy away from the hypocrisy and chaos our country is enduring under Trump." - Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal

We have a procedure for handling accused miscreant lawmakers, and it is called impeachment. If Senator Chappelle-Nadal stands firm, the constitutional process of the Great State of Missouri can unfold beforem our eyes in all its majesty and gravity. She will stand trial and have a chance to defend herself, as her suppoprters surely would prefer. The Missouri State Senate can justify the title of “deliberative body” if it openly considers the legitimacy of her expression and goes on the record as to what it will tolerate. It could be quite illuminating for the nation for Democrats and Republicans to take a position on their standards for impeachment.