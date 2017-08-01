In other words, blue collar workers are onto the Democrats, who over the course of eight long years, have had ample opportunity to demonstrate their contempt, both policywise and in ' deplorables '-type statements, for these voters. They haven't even tried to hide it.

Republicans have problems, but nothing quite matches the damage the Democrats have done to themselves with their unstated but real war on the working class. A recent poll shows that Republicans have a 35-point polling edge over non-college-educated whites in blue-collar swing districts.

Instead, they have celebrated their new coalition of rich urban hipsters, African-Americans, college students, twenty-somethings, the welfare class, legal and illegal immigrants, crony capitalists, the comfortable 'burbs, and the super-rich as all they needed to ever win elections again. Everyone else was irrelevant.

Now these left-behind voters have caught on, giving Democrats one heck of a black eye in terms of electability. Guy Benson of Townhall reports, citing this:

Even after six months of shambolic Republican governance, Democrats are still viewed as an unacceptable alternative to many persuadable voters in middle America. Those were the sobering findings of a Democratic survey commissioned by the party-backed House Majority PAC, which Politico and McClatchy first reported. The poll surveyed working-class white voters in pivotal districts that Democrats are targeting in the midterms. Despite the Trump turmoil in Washington, Republicans held a 10-point lead on the generic ballot (43-33 percent) among these blue-collar voters. Democrats hold a whopping 61 percent disapproval rating among these voters, with only 32 percent approving. Even Trump’s job-approval rating is a respectable 52 percent with the demographic in these swing districts.

The amazing thing is, Democrats would deny it if you told them they not only had earned the loathing of the working class, they were the anti-working class party. They've always been convinced they had working class voters in the bag, and at most, are likely to console each other in the wake of election losses that they had merely taken them for granted. But actually, they've been doing a lot worse than taking them for granted.

It just happened to coincide with another report out, from Jed Graham of Investor's Business Daily, that the working class has been getting uniquely slammed by the Nightmare of Obamacare, with all its fines, larded-up useless mandates, sky high deductibles and exploding exchanges. He writes:

Preliminary data from the 2017 tax season are in, and they're shocking. Not only does it look like the working class bore the brunt of ObamaCare individual mandate penalties this year, but people with relatively modest incomes apparently paid a lot more than the Congressional Budget Office anticipated. The data underscore a reality that Democrats would prefer not to talk about: While ObamaCare has been a big help to the near-poor and those with major medical needs, it gives a bad deal to nearly everyone else. Even among working-class households earning 150% to 250% of the poverty level, supposedly among the law's biggest beneficiaries, just 1 in 3 people who lack insurance from other sources are getting silver coverage that will protect them from financial disaster. Most of the other two-thirds are uninsured, either because they or a spouse work full time and don't qualify for exchange subsidies, or else they've spurned subsidized bronze plans that carry $6,000-$7,000 deductibles — despite the threat of an individual-mandate penalty.

Nobody has been ravaged by the horrors of Obamacare as hard as America's working class. Those are the people, remember, that Democrats don't think matter, that amount to 'deplorables, and who have been eclipsed by the Obama Hipster Ideal out on the coastal cities.

The amazing thing here is that unlike other working-class/socialist dynamics, where workers vote for socialists for all the free stuff and ignore the opportunity costs, we aren't seeing that dynamic. We are instead seeing a working class that is wise to the Obamsters, that knows what their contempt is, and that is willing to punish them at the ballot box.

Republicans had better not disappoint these people. It's time to scrap Obamacare now, if for nothing else to protect the working class.