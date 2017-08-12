Democrats’ Vice Chair Rep. Keith Ellison flirts with treason and tars the party brand: Updated
Keith Ellison declared yesterday that North Korean dictator Kim Jong un was “acting more responsible [sic] than” President Trump. [Update: Eliison has since stated, “That was one of those I wish I’d not said," adding, “It’s tailor-made for somebody to misuse." He is not apologizing, but rtaher pointing out how unscrupulous his enemies are, which made the comment unwise. Sorry, but the damamge is done.]
Despite appearances, Keith Ellison is not giving aid and comfort to the enemy, and need not fear a predawn raid by the FBI. Even though technically we never ended the Korean “conflict,” the United States never declared war on North Korea, and acted under the banner of the United Nations there. But Ellison is weakening the position of the commander in chief as he faces down a nuclear armed tyrant.
In doing so, he may be damaging the Democrats’ brand, of course. I suspect he and most Dems assume that whatever the president does, it will end in disaster, and then they will be able to say, “We told you so.” They’d never admit to it, of course. The rest of America understands how important it is to finally end the threat of North Korea's nukes, after kicking the can down the road all these years.
Jack Heretik reports on Ellison’s statement in the Free Beacon:
Speaking at the left-wing Netroots Nation conference in Atlanta, Ellison, who serves as Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee, spoke briefly on the latest tensions between North Korea and the United States.
Ellison spoke critically of Trump's handling of the situation and called the North Korean despot more responsible than Trump.
"North Korea is a serious thing. You have this guy [Trump] making bellicose threats against somebody else who has very little to lose over there," Ellison said. "Kim Jong-un, the world always thought he was not a responsible leader. Well, he's acting more responsible than this guy is."
The video clip below is less than one minute.
Betting on America losing is not a wise political strategy when you tip your hand in advance.
