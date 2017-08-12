Keith Ellison declared yesterday that North Korean dictator Kim Jong un was “acting more responsible [sic] than” President Trump. [Update: Eliison has since stated, “That was one of those I wish I’d not said," adding, “It’s tailor-made for somebody to misuse." He is not apologizing, but rtaher pointing out how unscrupulous his enemies are, which made the comment unwise. Sorry, but the damamge is done.]

Despite appearances, Keith Ellison is not giving aid and comfort to the enemy, and need not fear a predawn raid by the FBI. Even though technically we never ended the Korean “conflict,” the United States never declared war on North Korea, and acted under the banner of the United Nations there. But Ellison is weakening the position of the commander in chief as he faces down a nuclear armed tyrant.

In doing so, he may be damaging the Democrats’ brand, of course. I suspect he and most Dems assume that whatever the president does, it will end in disaster, and then they will be able to say, “We told you so.” They’d never admit to it, of course. The rest of America understands how important it is to finally end the threat of North Korea's nukes, after kicking the can down the road all these years.