And if you believe that, I've got a bridge over the Chicago River I'd like to see you.

Great news for anti-abortion activists. The chairman of the Democrats' congressional campaign arm promised that there will be no "litmus test" for Democratic candidates who oppose abortion.

The Hill:

Democrats will not withhold financial support for candidates who oppose abortion rights, the chairman of the party's campaign arm in the House said in an interview with The Hill. Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) said there will be no litmus tests for candidates as Democrats seek to find a winning roster to regain the House majority in 2018. "There is not a litmus test for Democratic candidates," said Luján, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman. "As we look at candidates across the country, you need to make sure you have candidates that fit the district, that can win in these districts across America." In taking the position, Luján and Democrats risk alienating liberals, as well as groups dedicated to promoting access to abortion and reproductive health services that represent the core of the party's base. "Throwing weight behind anti-choice candidates is bad politics that will lead to worse policy," said Mitchell Stille, who oversees campaigns for NARAL Pro-Choice America. "The idea that jettisoning this issue wins elections for Democrats is folly contradicted by all available data." Luján, serving his second term as the DCCC's chairman, has cast a wide net for candidates. A map on his office wall highlights districts held by dozens of Republican that he hopes to oust in the 2018 midterm elections. "To pick up 24 [seats] and get to 218, that is the job. We'll need a broad coalition to get that done," Luján said. "We are going to need all of that, we have to be a big family in order to win the House back." House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) have both argued against party litmus tests, saying there's room for people with different opinions on abortion. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), another influential voice, has echoed that argument.

All of those Democratic Party heavyweights who say there won't be a litmus test on abortion mean absolutely nothing. It's not for them to say. The millions of Democratic activists across the country will make that decision, and the chances of them supporting an anti-abortion candidate are about as good as my chances of starting as quarterback this year for the Chicago Bears.

These are the same activists who have repeatedly prevented anti-abortion politicians from even speaking at the Democratic convention. They have continuously supported the most radical pro-abortion position, including putting the party on record in supporting partial-birth abortion. They have fought ferociously to protect federal funding of Planned Parenthood and have savagely attacked anti-abortion activists as "anti-woman" among other charges.

Do these sound like the sort of Democrats who would eschew a litmus test for abortion?

No doubt Luján and other Democratic politicians are sincere in their desire to recruit candidates who could win in the deepest of red districts. After all, they're willing to do just about anything to win a majority in Congress next year. But the party has been hijacked by extremists – including pro-abortion radicals – and it really doesn't matter what the politicians want.