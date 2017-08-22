It is a terrible thing that internet giants have been suppressing the voices of conservatives accused of being “haters” by left wing money machine fear mongers. It is terrible that energy must be expended defending them. But at least we have two victories to report, and maybe, just maybe the fever has peaked, as digital goliaths consider poyential blowback from their political activism. Once they start eliminating voices, they may become legally liable for everything that they permit to remain, for one thing. There are a lot of hungry lawyers out there, after all.

On Saturday afternoon, the Soros-funded hard-Left website ProPublica published a hit piece calling upon PayPal and other new media giants to block Jihad Watch and other groups that have been defamed by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as "hate groups." ProPublica's Lauren Kirchner complained that Jihad Watch's "designation as a hate site hasn't stopped tech companies — including PayPal, Amazon and Newsmax — from maintaining partnerships with Jihad Watch that help to sustain it financially. PayPal facilitates donations to the site. Newsmax — the online news network run by President Donald Trump's close friend Chris Ruddy — pays Jihad Watch in return for users clicking on its headlines. Until recently, Amazon allowed Jihad Watch to participate in a program that promised a cut of any book sales that the site generated. All three companies have policies that say they don't do business with hate groups." The Left media said "Jump," and PayPal immediately said "How high?" Just hours after the ProPublica piece appeared, PayPal blocked Jihad Watch. I received an email early Saturday evening from PayPal's Ronita Murray, saying: "Due to the nature of your activities, we have chosen to discontinue service to you in accordance with PayPal's User Agreement. As a result, we have placed a permanent limitation on your account." What was unacceptable about the "nature of [my] activities"? PayPal didn't say.

As this became known, PayPal heard about it from people canceling their accounts and contacting them in protest.

Salil Mehta, a well-known statistics professor and writer on probability, was unaccountably completely blocked by Google. Almost a non-person in the digital world. He wrote (via Zerohedge):

This story, too, ends happily, albeit at the price of a hassle. Mehta tweeted his gratitude for support:

It turns out there may be a downside to acting like totalitarian mind controllers. Let's hope that the lawyers are telling their clients about the liability potential. That's more meaningful to the digital oligopolists than public onion ever will be.