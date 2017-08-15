CNN ‘shuts up’ conservative

This is a sad yet comical metaphor for the left’s view about civility. Polite yet pugnacious former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli was featured on CNN’s Chris Cuomo show Monday to discuss Charlottesville. With him as counterpoint was former Bernie Sanders press secretary Symone Sanders, who in 2016 said, "[W]e don't need white people leading the Democratic party right now."

At about .15 in the very edited version, and after Sanders had interrupted Cuccinelli as he was making a point, Cuccinelli said, “[C]an I finish Symone, will you just shut up for a minute and let me finish?” Sanders went off, demanding “decorum,” and telling Cuccinelli “under no circumstances” should he speak to her that way on national television (.22 to .40). Then she tells Cuccinelli that he should shut up. You can’t make this stuff up. By this point Cuomo had lost control over the conversation, and immediately after Sanders told Cuccinelli to shut up, Cuomo admonished, “Ken, you don’t want to use language like that when you’re talking with Symone,” starting at (.44). Cuomo never admonished Sanders for her same sin. Sanders, the left press, other left-wingers immediately afterwards took to social media to express outrage that Cuccinelli had told her to shut up, and in some cases to call him a racist. You can watch a longer video of the interview here where Sanders demands, and Cuomo asks for, an apology from Cuccinelli, he gives it, but Sanders refuses to do the same in kind, beginning at 7:42 of the video.