Reese, who was assigned the female gender at birth, posted a video in March explaining his decision to carry a baby as a transgender man [sic].

An individual CNN labels a "transgender man" – i.e., a woman who thinks surgery, some medically added hormones, and saying so makes it so transform her into a man – has given birth to a baby who is (arbitrarily assigned?) the gender "boy."

"I'm OK with my body being a trans body," he [sic] said. "I'm OK being a man [sic] who has a uterus and has the capacity and capability of carrying a baby." Reese told CNN in June that he [sic] had stopped taking testosterone to prepare for the pregnancy. "We've been under medical supervision the entire time," he [sic] said, "to make it as healthy and safe as possible."

No, Reese, you weren't "assigned" the female gender at birth. The doctors attending your birth didn't toss a coin in the air – heads female, tails male. They looked and lo!, based on what they saw, announced a female. So binary, I know. But accurate. (Why do I have to explain this?)

Only a woman, not a man, "has a uterus and has the capacity and capability of carrying a baby." As I wrote, binary. Again, why do I have to explain this?

And not fluid. Just is. And yes, I know there are women who, for whatever reasons, cannot have babies and women who because of illness must have their uteruses removed. But they're still women. And yes, I know there are a tiny number of people who have reproductive organs of both sexes. But, apparently, not you. And so, no matter how much testosterone you artificially ingest, your chromosomes still binarily prove that you are a female. Deal with it!

(For the record, I identify as an unusually mature 18-year-old, but for some reason, everyone relates to me as an average 40-plus-year-old woman. Sometimes I also identify as an unusually talented singer. When that happens, people cover their ears. Bigots!)

For whatever reasons, you weren't happy with your biologically true gender. And so, with the miracles of modern medicine and a major mental delusion, you call yourself a man. Well, if it makes you happy and doesn't cost me or interfere with my life, o-o-o-o-okay. But most of all, I wish your son (and you know that how?), little Leo Murray Chaplow (such a solid masculine name), you, and the father of this baby much health and happiness.