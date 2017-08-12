Stanford University is slated to offer a class this fall called “White Identity Politics,” during which students will “survey the field of whiteness studies” and discuss the “possibilities of … abolishing whiteness,” according to the course description.

One of the premier 4 year colleges in America is going to offer a course called “White Identity Politics." But that's only the beginning, as The College Fix describes:

Citing pundits who say “the 2016 Presidential election marks the rise of white identity politics in the United States,” the upper-level anthropology seminar will draw “from the field of whiteness studies and from contemporary writings that push whiteness studies in new directions.” Questions to be posed throughout the semester include: “Does white identity politics exist?” and “How is a concept like white identity to be understood in relation to white nationalism, white supremacy, white privilege, and whiteness?” “Students will consider the perils and possibilities of different political practices,” according to the course description, “including abolishing whiteness or coming to terms with white identity.” The course will be taught by instructor John Patrick Moran. Reached by e-mail, Moran declined to comment, instead directing The College Fix to Stanford communication’s office. Ernest Miranda, a spokesman for Stanford, told The Fix via e-mail that “‘abolishing whiteness’ is a concept put forward in the 1990s by a number of white historians. Their belief was that if other white people would, like them, stop identifying politically as white, it would help end inequalities.”

What noble creatures, those white historians. If only we could be as smart as them and "stop identifying politically as white," we could help end inequalities.

Except for a few kluxers and skinheads, I've never heard anyone identify politically as "white." I've heard plenty of black activists identify as "black." Perhaps Stanford should offer a course on "Black Identity Politics."

So if there are few whites who identify politically as "white," how are we going to end inequality?

It's a load of hogswallow. If we ask questions like that, we will be told that it's in our subconscious mind, bred into us from birth, and manifests itself without us realizing it.

The beauty of that construct is that it is impossible to prove. So "researchers" into whiteness generate theories based on outcomes. Black people are generally poorer than whites, so, white privilege. It's easy once you get the hang of it.

Whatever parents are paying for their kids to go to Stanford, I'd demand a refund and pull them out for proposing such an idiotic and anti-intellectual course.