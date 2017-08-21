"Jews are not here permanently," he said of the city and region. "I tell my congregants: Don't think we're here for good. And I encourage them to buy property in Israel. This place is lost. Don't repeat the mistake of Algerian Jews, of Venezuelan Jews. Better [get out] early than late."

Speaking to the JTA news agency , Rabbi Meir Bar-Hen, the chief rabbi of Barcelona, is giving up on Europe as a safe home for Jews.

Jews, of course, are only the canary in the coal mine for what is left of Christian Europe. A Spanish newspaper has reported that the Barcelona terror cell was planning to blow up Barcelona's famous Sagrada Familia cathedral.

Part of the problem exposed by the attacks, Bar-Hen said, is the presence of a large Muslim community with "radical fringes." Once these people are "living among you," he said of terrorists and their supporters, "it's very difficult to get rid of them. They only get stronger." He also said this applied to Europe as a whole.

With North Africans, mostly Muslims, flooding into Spain daily, bringing with them deep, theologically based hatred of Jews, the situation for Jews there can only get worse.

Speaking to the JTA news agency, Rabbi Meir Bar-Hen, the chief rabbi of Barcelona, is giving up on Europe as a safe home for Jews.

"Jews are not here permanently," he said of the city and region. "I tell my congregants: Don't think we're here for good. And I encourage them to buy property in Israel. This place is lost. Don't repeat the mistake of Algerian Jews, of Venezuelan Jews. Better [get out] early than late."

With North Africans, mostly Muslims, flooding into Spain daily, bringing with them deep, theologically based hatred of Jews, the situation for Jews there can only get worse.

Part of the problem exposed by the attacks, Bar-Hen said, is the presence of a large Muslim community with "radical fringes." Once these people are "living among you," he said of terrorists and their supporters, "it's very difficult to get rid of them. They only get stronger." He also said this applied to Europe as a whole. "Europe is lost," he said.

Jews, of course, are only the canary in the coal mine for what is left of Christian Europe. A Spanish newspaper has reported that the Barcelona terror cell was planning to blow up Barcelona's famous Sagrada Familia cathedral.