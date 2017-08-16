Charlottesville taught us nothing we didn't already know

Events in Charlottesville this weekend highlighted a boatload of things that we already knew. There is evil in this world. It goes without saying that white supremacists and Nazis are vile people who ascribe to a worldview riddled with hate. In our lifetime, we've seen and learned about the trail of death and destruction left in the wake of this hate. Also in our lifetime, we've seen other forms of evil take hold, often in the guise of something good (at least to idiots). Ideologies that drive people to murder, maim, and destroy, frequently in a quest for total control, have no place in America, and we must make sure they don't flourish (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here).

The First Amendment applies to every United States citizen. White supremacists are repugnant, but reprehensible as they are, they have the same First Amendment rights that we all do (here). The left is hell-bent on redefining the First Amendment, and it's doing a bang-up job, shutting down speech it doesn't like, which results in those with opposing views having their voices silenced, which has set us on the road to communism/fascism/totalitarianism (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here). For whatever reasons, the police are often unable to control angry mobs, allowing violence to escalate. We've seen this occur many times over the past few years, and we saw it in Charlottesville this weekend. In many, if not most cases, it appears that the police are given orders to "stand down" which makes horrible situations worse and emboldens perpetrators (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here). Many, if not most, of our Republican elected officials are gutless, as when they almost immediately demanded that Trump call the horrendous and intentional vehicular homicide "terror" before the motive was even known. (Was it premeditated, a sudden decision based on ideology, or this disgusting Nazi's reaction to having his car beaten with bats by counter-protesters?) Not a one stood by Trump's statement. Many Republicans joined Democrats who were screaming for Trump to say more, say better, say different (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here). McMaster is wrong on just about everything. This weekend, he defined terror as any act that incites fear. Really? That's an awfully broad net and is ambiguous enough that it could include speech. "Hate speech" has become a term loosely thrown around that enables the left to shut down conservatives, including some extraordinarily brave truth-tellers (here, here, here, here, here). Islamists take advantage of situations like Charlottesville in order to stoke the fires and advance their agenda through stealth means. Don't be fooled. It's taqiyya, creeping sharia in action, courtesy of organizations like Muslim Brotherhood front group CAIR and the ever opportunistic, manipulative, sharia-loving Linda Sarsour (here, here, here, here). Left-wing-marinated institutions and individuals (media, intelligentsia, celebrities, and corporate elites) have thrown in the towel on intellectual honesty, peddling leftist propaganda at every turn. With respect to Charlottesville, many asserted that "alt-right," "white supremacist," "racist," "KKK," and "Nazi" are essentially synonymous with President Trump; his supporters; and, according to some serious wackos, all white people. Bias, hypocrisy, and outright madness continue to rule the day (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here). There was nothing Donald Trump could have said after this weekend's violence that would have been acceptable, because the left wants to ensure that his administration cannot function, that he be removed from office, or worse. And most on the right are cowards and unwilling to stand with him on just about anything (here, here, here, here, here, here). There is no underlying principle that drives anything, because the left's narrative trumps honesty and truth. This means that attitudes toward violence and culpability are inconsistent, as is our ability to identify evil and assess threat. We must name the enemy if it's white supremacism, but we mustn't name the enemy when it's Islam. We must expose the hate that drives white supremacy but lie about and protect the hate written in the Quran. We must assume that a white supremacist knows what he's doing and why but never assume that a jihadist knows what he's doing, call him "mentally ill," and never suggest that his violence reflects any underlying doctrine, otherwise known as the Quran (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here). Most conservatives are up to speed on these grave issues that threaten our republic and, in some cases, threaten our very lives. And yet we do not organize ourselves as the left does. We don't have a zillion splinter groups that can be mobilized on nearly a moment's notice. So we type. And we read. And we fume. And yet, ultimately, we seem to take this toxic medicine like sheep to the slaughter. Why is that?