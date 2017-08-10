Can someone show us a climate prediction that has ever come true?

It’s another day and we get a new story about how dire the climate threat is and that it is unambiguous that humans are a significant cause. What is rarely noted in these articles are actual facts that support the theory. I would love to see actual temperature data for each decade for the last 150 years including where the measuring stations are located. It would be especially interesting to see rural data where cement and asphalt don’t inflate the temperature. It should also always be noted that a "Little Ice Age" ended in 1715 and some warming would be normal.

Why don’t we see a list of storms, droughts and floods from each decade to show the trend? Even if there is some sort of a trend, how would it be attributed to humans since the climate has always changed through billions of years when humans and fossil fuels could have had no effect? It would be good to see a sample of sea levels throughout the world for each year for the last 150 years. A sample of 100 spots throughout the world may give us a reasonable average for comparison. My guess is they don’t take actual measurements. Instead of facts, these articles always give us theoretical predictions. I would ask the reporters how many previous predictions of the last 30 or 100 years have been accurate. I can’t think of any.Why should we believe the new predictions? We were told after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 that hurricanes would be more frequent and stronger than ever. Instead we have had more than eleven years where hurricanes have been mild to non-existent. Tornado activity has also been lower than normal so why are we told that storms are getting more extreme? We were told that the three-year drought in California was caused by humans, fossil fuels and CO2 yet it ended with record snowfall and precipitation. Few reporters seem curious as to how it ended. The correct answer is that droughts always come and go. Humans do not cause them or cause them to stop. A couple recent stories that got little if any coverage by the Associated Press and media in general were that people in Australia manipulated temperature data because actual data didn’t support the warming predicted by computer models. We have seen repeated manipulations in this vein, yet somehow Democrats, including those in the media, have little interest in the obvious fraud. In Greenland, ice is thickening. Has CO2 decided to stop warming Greenland? Stories that don’t support the theory are essentially buried I am amazed at how little curiosity reporters have with actual climate facts while instead they just repeat what they are told and chastise anyone who dares question the supposed settled science. Maybe reporters could list out all the previous climate predictions that have been true. The oceans were supposed to have died awhile back, the ice has been gone in the Arctic since the 1920’s and the coastal cities have disappeared a couple times at least. Did I miss all that when it happened? It is tremendously hard to take politicians who can’t spend within their budget, can’t fix a health bill, can’t handle Veterans Administration lines, can’t pass tax reform, who have run up $20 trillion in debt who have the arrogance to say that if the public just hands them trillions of dollars that they can control temperatures, storms and sea levels forever. There are a lot of suckers out there.