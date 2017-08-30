John Bolton and Sebastian Gorka both say that they have been placed on lists forbidding them access to the White House, apparently to ensure that their views will not reach the president’s ears. Gorka is no longer welcome there , as MSNBC gleefully reported:

Former presidential deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka is no longer welcome at the White House, according to internal Secret Service emails obtained by MSNBC. (snip) …internal Secret Service emails suggest Mr. Gorka has been deemed persona non grata at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “Over an hour before The Federalist broke the news reporting Gorka resigned, there was already an order from the White House security system not to let Gorka into the building,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes reported Monday evening. The order appeared in an email sent at 6:45 p.m. Friday to the Secret Service Joint Operation Center and again in a separate notice 30 minutes later both obtained by MSNBC regarding Mr. Gorka’s White House status. The initial email said that Mr. Gorka had been added to the White House visitor system’s “do not admit” list, and the second message said that Mr. Gorka likely still held a physical entry pass, as his status was revoked while he off the premises, Mr. Hayes reported. “We spoke with two former White House staff members who said an email like this is not remotely normal, saying they had never seen a directive like this for an employee who was voluntarily departing,” Mr. Hayes said.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton, a campaign advisor who never received a presidential appointment, likewise has been exiled from any contact, as The Hill reports:

Former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton says he is no longer able to see President Trump. "I requested a meeting with him and I was turned down," Bolton told Politico. In a piece published Monday in the National Review, Bolton expanded on his inability to see the president. (snip) "Although he was once kind enough to tell me 'come in and see me at any time,' those days are now over." Bolton had previously been eyed for some administration positions, including secretary of State and national security adviser. In his op-ed, he wrote that former chief strategist Stephen Bannon had asked him to "draw up" for Trump a "game plan" for the Iran nuclear agreement, but he has not been able to present it to the president.

When a military coup takes place, one of the first things the plotters do is take control of television and radio broadcasting, to make sure that the ears of the populace never hear dissenting voices, pointing out the downsides. Something analogous appears to be happening now from the leaders of ideological coup, Generals Kelly and McMaster, against the counter-jihad/nationalist advisors who have had the ear of President Trump since his presidential campaign.

Views expressed during the campaign now apparently are forbidden

Of course, this coup is perfectly legal, with no military personnel intimidating officials into compliance with the force of arms. No tanks on the White House lawn. Rather, evidently it is the force of President Trump’s respect for military leaders that is at work. His ears must not hear the perspectives he so forcefully supported during the campaign.

Whether or not this new alignment of advisors is permanent remains to be seen. President Trump’s most famous catch-phrase, after all, is “You’re fired!” In the meantime, we the people watch the “presidential palace” and worry about what the military leaders installed there have in mind for the future of the Republic.