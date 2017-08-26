BLM co-founder compares Trump to Hitler: Won't talk to him
One of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter believes the group is changing the "material conditions" of black people and has been on the front lines to protest “the sustained and increasingly visible violence against black communities.”
Patrisse Cullors also compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, saying that BLM would never sit down with the president and will "resist" every one of his policies.
Left-wing groups accuse BLM of not being visible enough under President Trump. Are they right?
I would actually challenge the media, because the media has in large part focused primarily on Trump and his administration. And so, as our folks have continued to organize locally, have continued to, not just hit the streets, many of our people are thinking about how to enact a political strategy. How do we build black power in this moment? How do we actually get people in office?
It's not a hashtag that built the movement. It was organizers, activists, educators, artists — people who built an actual infrastructure so that a movement can exist and have life. And if the media was interested in the everyday strategy they would know that Black Lives Matter is not just still here, that it's thriving and it's doing some of its best work in this moment.
Trump has called BLM a threat. Is the door open to talk to him?
It's not. And we wouldn't take the invitation.
Why not?
We wouldn't as a movement take a seat at the table with Trump, because we wouldn't have done that with Hitler. Trump is literally the epitome of evil, all the evils of this country — be it racism, capitalism, sexism, homophobia.
He has set out some of the most dangerous policies, not just that impacts this country but impacts the globe. And so for us, the answer is not to sit with him but to resist him and to resist every single policy that he's implemented that impacts our communities.
And … if I'm thinking about what I want my children to know in 30, 40, 50 years, I want them to know that I resisted a president at all costs, because this president literally tried to kill our communities, and is killing our communities.
BLM is not only a dangerois organization, but also appallingly stupid (Trump trying to "kill" black communities? Really?). What makes their ideology so toxic is that they see every problem in the black community through the prism of race. Ironically, this makes them as paranoid as the white supremacists they profess to be fighting.
To proclaim police as "terrorists" and advocate their assassination ("Pigs in a blanket. Fry 'em like bacon"), puts BLM outside of the political mainstream. And lumping capitalism in with the evils of racism and homophobia puts them on the far left political fringe.
And yet the media continues to crown BLM with legitimacy as a "civil rights" organization. At best, BLM is very selective about who is eligible for "civil rights." At worst, they are the shock troops being used by the Democratic party to foment violence and division in America.
One of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter believes the group is changing the "material conditions" of black people and has been on the front lines to protest “the sustained and increasingly visible violence against black communities.”
Patrisse Cullors also compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, saying that BLM would never sit down with the president and will "resist" every one of his policies.
Left-wing groups accuse BLM of not being visible enough under President Trump. Are they right?
I would actually challenge the media, because the media has in large part focused primarily on Trump and his administration. And so, as our folks have continued to organize locally, have continued to, not just hit the streets, many of our people are thinking about how to enact a political strategy. How do we build black power in this moment? How do we actually get people in office?
It's not a hashtag that built the movement. It was organizers, activists, educators, artists — people who built an actual infrastructure so that a movement can exist and have life. And if the media was interested in the everyday strategy they would know that Black Lives Matter is not just still here, that it's thriving and it's doing some of its best work in this moment.
Trump has called BLM a threat. Is the door open to talk to him?
It's not. And we wouldn't take the invitation.
Why not?
We wouldn't as a movement take a seat at the table with Trump, because we wouldn't have done that with Hitler. Trump is literally the epitome of evil, all the evils of this country — be it racism, capitalism, sexism, homophobia.
He has set out some of the most dangerous policies, not just that impacts this country but impacts the globe. And so for us, the answer is not to sit with him but to resist him and to resist every single policy that he's implemented that impacts our communities.
And … if I'm thinking about what I want my children to know in 30, 40, 50 years, I want them to know that I resisted a president at all costs, because this president literally tried to kill our communities, and is killing our communities.
BLM is not only a dangerois organization, but also appallingly stupid (Trump trying to "kill" black communities? Really?). What makes their ideology so toxic is that they see every problem in the black community through the prism of race. Ironically, this makes them as paranoid as the white supremacists they profess to be fighting.
To proclaim police as "terrorists" and advocate their assassination ("Pigs in a blanket. Fry 'em like bacon"), puts BLM outside of the political mainstream. And lumping capitalism in with the evils of racism and homophobia puts them on the far left political fringe.
And yet the media continues to crown BLM with legitimacy as a "civil rights" organization. At best, BLM is very selective about who is eligible for "civil rights." At worst, they are the shock troops being used by the Democratic party to foment violence and division in America.