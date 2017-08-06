BET television network reports on disparate impact on black teens of minimum wage rise

A truth that the left seeks to deny made it through the editors at BET television, which ran a website article, and I presume some broadcast segments. The headline and subhead tells the story: Black Teens Are Fired When the Minimum Wage Rises

Two labor economists report that when the minimum wage increases, Black teens suffer disproportionate dismissals. I doubt that many AT readers would be surprised at the information that follows, because it makes perfect sense. I wonder if this study made it through because it reinforces the victim perspective? Ethnicity, in this case, trumps progressive solidarity. But unless I am mistaken, I don’t think BET devotes a lot of attention to the impact of illegal immigration on blacks,which uses the same supply and demand logic. I am not a regular viewer, so I could be wrong, but in general, the black racial grievance industry embraces solidarity over the interests of its own constituents. Is something changing?