« Google roiled by samizdat critique of diversity policy | Trump policies have 'dramatically accelerated progress' against ISIS »
August 6, 2017

BET television network reports on disparate impact on black teens of minimum wage rise

By Thomas Lifson

A truth that the left seeks to deny made it through the editors at BET television, which ran a website article, and I presume some broadcast segments. The headline and subhead tells the story:

Black Teens Are Fired When the Minimum Wage Rises

Two labor economists report that when the minimum wage increases, Black teens suffer disproportionate dismissals.

I doubt that many AT readers would be surprised at the information that follows, because it makes perfect sense.

I wonder if this study made it through because it reinforces the victim perspective? Ethnicity, in this case,  trumps progressive solidarity. But unless I am mistaken, I don’t think BET devotes a lot of attention to the impact of illegal immigration on blacks,which uses the same supply and demand logic.  I am not a regular viewer, so I could be wrong, but in general, the black racial grievance industry embraces solidarity over the interests of its own constituents.

Is something changing?

A truth that the left seeks to deny made it through the editors at BET television, which ran a website article, and I presume some broadcast segments. The headline and subhead tells the story:

Black Teens Are Fired When the Minimum Wage Rises

Two labor economists report that when the minimum wage increases, Black teens suffer disproportionate dismissals.

I doubt that many AT readers would be surprised at the information that follows, because it makes perfect sense.

I wonder if this study made it through because it reinforces the victim perspective? Ethnicity, in this case,  trumps progressive solidarity. But unless I am mistaken, I don’t think BET devotes a lot of attention to the impact of illegal immigration on blacks,which uses the same supply and demand logic.  I am not a regular viewer, so I could be wrong, but in general, the black racial grievance industry embraces solidarity over the interests of its own constituents.

Is something changing?

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »