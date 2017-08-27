Arpaio Pardoned, RINOs melt down

What on earth has happened to the moral and political sensibilities of Paul Ryan, John McCain, Jeff Flake, Jeb Bush, etc.? All of those RINOs who are attacking President Trump for pardoning Joe Arpaio are simpering, whining traitors to the party they allegedly represent. They should declare themselves Democrats and be done with the masquerade. Perhaps they should remind themselves of all the criminals and thugs that President Obama pardoned, or that President Clinton pardoned. Trump made it clear at his rally in Phoenix that he was going to pardon the beleaguered sheriff. The audience there was thrilled, as were the millions of people watching on television, the citizens who want our immigration laws enforced. If there was ever anyone who deserved a pardon, along with Scooter Libby, it is Joe Arapio. This was a no-brainer! The man has enforced both federal and state laws for his entire career. Arpaio was found in contempt of court after a Clinton-appointed judge, Susan Bolton, ordered him to stop enforcing the law, detaining people he suspected (or knew) to be illegal immigrants. It was the judge who broke the law as so many of our activist judges have over the last decade. They do not want laws that protect our borders enforced. Such judges are traitors to the nation as well.

How have we come to the point at which the Republican leadership in Congress is so consistently on the wrong side of their stated principles? They have made common cause with the likes of the odious Sen. Chuck Schumer and the rest of the left. They despise Trump. That is clear to everyone. They intend to continue their sabotage of the president, even if it means they lose their majority, even if it means they contribute to the further takeover of the country by the totalitarian left. They are apparently just fine with the increasing restriction on free speech and the failure to identify Antifa and BLM as the terrorist groups they are. They seem to be fine with the criminal nonsense perpetrated by the Southern Poverty Law Center. They seem to be fine as well with the many corruptions, past and ongoing, by the Clintons, the Obama holdovers and the crimes of George Soros since they are not interested in getting to the bottom of their many crimes. They are not bothered by the Robert Mueller witch hunt being conducted by him and his band of leftist brothers bent on taking Trump and/or anyone in his inner circle, down and out. We all know by now that these traitorous Republicans will cheer if Mueller finds something to tarnish the President. Do they not realize the contempt the millions of Americans who voted for Trump feel for each and every one of them? If they do and they do not care. They do not honor their oath of office to represent the people who elected them and to uphold the Constitution. Most Republicans who voted for Romney and Ryan in 2012 now realize why they did not win: they were and are utter wimps, willing to subjugate themselves to the prevailing media sentiment. This is the tragedy of our time. We are assaulted by a corrupt media conglomerate twenty-four hours a day. They are, as Trump says, purveyors of fake news. The DNC is now a mere appendage to the New York Times, the Washington Post, etc. CNN is pathetic; it has transformed itself into the Jerry Springer Show, broadcasting a relentless parade of angry slaves to identity politics who only see people not as individuals but as units to be categorized by race, class, and a myriad of newly-minted genders. This is the cabal to which the Republican leadership has attached itself. They are cowards. Their constituents are disgusted with them all and these turncoats deserve their derision.